Ghanaian VP urges sustained fiscal discipline

Ghanaian Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Tuesday urged various managers of the Ghanaian economy to adhere to prudent policy measures and sound fiscal discipline to sustain the returning trust in the economy.

As the country marked the 60th anniversary of the introduction of its cedi currency, Opoku-Agyemang said that the government must lead by example through responsible expenditure and realistic revenue plans to ensure that the local cedi currency holds its ground among other global currencies.

“A reliable cedi helps businesses and industries to plan and compete effectively and attract long-term investments. To our farmers, stability means that the cost of farm inputs does not spiral out of control from one season to the next,” the vice president said.

For the public sector, she said a reliable cedi means better debt management and freeing enough resources for infrastructure for students and young people and more reliable jobs, while for households, it means less inflation, predictable food prices, and long-term planning.

“We must anchor public finances on realistic revenue plans, efficient funding, and long-term planning. Let every loan be tied to returns, and every cedi spent to a corresponding value. Furthermore, we must protect the independence of the central bank,” she added.

Johnson Asiama, governor of the Bank of Ghana, noted that inflation dropped from the high of 54.1 percent in December 2022 to 9.4 percent in September, and Ghana’s gross international reserves have now exceeded 12 billion U.S. dollars.

Asiama urged all Ghanaians and stakeholders to cooperate with the managers of the economy to sustain the stability of the currency.

Ghana introduced the cedi currency in 1965 to replace the Ghana pound, which it had inherited from Britain, its former colonial master.