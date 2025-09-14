Ghanaian technology icon confirmed dead

Ghanaian technologist, inventor, and manufacturer Kwadwo Safo has died at age 77, his family announced early Sunday.

Widely called Safo Kantanka, the inventor of the Kantanka brand of automobiles, philanthropist, religious leader, and agriculturist, died on Thursday, according to the statement.

Born in 1948, Safo came into public limelight in the 1990s through the exhibition of his personal inventions, including vehicle brands and electronic appliances, as well as through the donation of tonnes of foodstuffs to state institutions such as schools, prisons, and orphanages.

In 2014, the Ghanaian government, through its agencies, granted the certification and licenses for his Kantanka vehicle brands to be sold in the country.