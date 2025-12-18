Ghanaian Teacher Jusinta Kwakyewaa Shortlisted for One Million Dollar Global Prize

Jusinta Kwakyewaa, a clothing and textiles teacher at St Francis Senior High Technical School in Akim Oda, Ghana has been named among the top 50 finalists for the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2026 competing for one million United States dollars. The Varkey Foundation initiative organised in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) selected Kwakyewaa from over 5,000 nominations and applications from 139 countries around the world.

Now in its 10th year, the one million dollar Global Teacher Prize represents the largest prize of its kind. The award was established to recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession while shining a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society. Since its launch, the Global Teacher Prize has received over 100,000 applications and nominations from around the globe.

Jusinta Kwakyewaa’s 24 year teaching career has empowered thousands through innovative teaching, community service and passionate advocacy for girls education in rural Ghana. She has tackled barriers such as poverty, absenteeism and inadequate facilities by mobilising stakeholders and personally supporting vulnerable learners. The educator created a Clothing and Textiles Resource Centre with her own 2,300 dollars benefitting over 4,000 students while running free weekend and evening tuition that boosts academic performance.

Her charitable foundation Frans Care for All Networks supports more than 12,000 underprivileged people. The Free School Uniform Project has provided materials to over 7,000 students while the Academic Drive project has donated over 9,200 educational books and renovated multiple rural schools. Her flagship Dream Girl Child Initiative has reached over 18,000 girls with mentorship, career guidance and menstrual health education including distribution of 7,000 packs of sanitary pads.

Kwakyewaa’s students record an impressive 85.85 percent average West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) pass rate. She has trained over 1,000 teachers nationwide, helped develop Ghana’s new secondary curriculum, and delivered televised lessons to 44,880 students. Her work in climate education includes recycling projects, environmental campaigns and tree planting initiatives demonstrating commitment to sustainable development alongside academic excellence.

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize, GEMS Education, and The Varkey Foundation stated that the prize was created to shine light on educators whose dedication, creativity and compassion deserve celebration. Teachers shape minds, spark confidence and open doors through which young people create brighter futures for themselves and others.

Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director General for Education noted that the organization stands alongside the Global Teacher Prize in celebrating the extraordinary commitment of teachers everywhere. The world navigates profound challenges from teacher shortages and rapid technological shifts to urgent demands of climate action. Building a just, inclusive and sustainable future requires recognizing the simple truth that society cannot rise to this moment unless it invests in teachers.

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private kindergarten through 12th grade education providers educating more than 200,000 students from 176 plus nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact spanning generations and continents. Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family founded and family led organisation guided by visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey and his sons Dino Varkey who serves as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Jay Varkey who serves as Deputy Group CEO.

The prize is open to working teachers who teach children in compulsory schooling or between ages five and 18 years old. Teachers who educate children age four plus in an Early Years government recognised curriculum are also eligible as are teachers working part time and teachers of online courses. Teachers must spend at least 10 hours per week teaching and plan to remain in the profession for the next five years. The prize is open to teachers in every kind of school and subject to local laws in every country in the world.

Teachers applying for the Global Teacher Prize are assessed on teaching practices, innovation to address local challenges, demonstrable learning outcomes, community impact beyond the classroom, helping children become global citizens, improving the teaching profession, and gaining recognition from external bodies. Applications were accepted in English, Mandarin, Arabic, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian languages before the December closing date.

The prize will now be narrowed down to top 10 finalists helping to raise the bar of respect for the teaching profession. The winner will be chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Teacher Prize Academy made up of prominent individuals and will be announced at the World Governments Summit taking place in Dubai from February 3 to 5, 2026.

The Global Teacher Prize, Global Schools Prize and Global Student Prize which Sunny Varkey also founded complete a powerful trilogy celebrating educators, learners and schools as institutions of innovation and change. Together the three prizes spark conversation about what it takes to deliver the best possible education equipping children to face the future with confidence while rethinking the future of learning for generations to come.

The top 50 shortlist includes 10 finalists from Africa comprising teachers from Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, Ghana, Togo, Zambia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Kenya. The list includes 13 finalists from Asia representing Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Qatar, Palestine, Bangladesh, India, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan and Malaysia. Australasia contributed three finalists from Australia and New Zealand while Europe provided 13 finalists from Italy, Spain, Poland, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Ukraine and Greece.

The Americas region contributed 11 finalists representing United States, Canada, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia demonstrating the global reach and diverse geographic representation of outstanding educators worldwide. When teachers are nominated, the person nominating them writes a brief description online explaining why the teacher deserves recognition. The teacher being nominated receives an email notification and invitation to apply for the prize.

Jusinta Kwakyewaa previously won recognition for her teaching excellence. In 2022, she was adjudged the overall winner of the Global Education Supplies and Solution (GESS) Award held in Dubai making her the second Ghanaian to ever receive such an honour since the inception of the award 17 years ago. The GESS award is organised annually to honour outstanding teachers and suppliers of education globally highlighting quality and diversity of educational products, resources, services and people.

The selection of Kwakyewaa among the top 50 finalists reflects Ghana’s commitment to educational excellence and teacher quality. Her innovative approaches to addressing rural education challenges including poverty, inadequate facilities and gender barriers demonstrate practical solutions that transform communities. The comprehensive nature of her work extending beyond classroom instruction into community development, girls empowerment and environmental education exemplifies the holistic impact exceptional teachers achieve.

Her Free School Uniform Project addresses a critical barrier to school attendance in rural Ghana where families struggle to afford required uniforms. By providing materials to over 7,000 students, she removes economic obstacles enabling children to attend school regularly. The Academic Drive project’s donation of 9,200 educational books and renovation of multiple rural schools improves learning environments creating lasting infrastructure benefits.

The Dream Girl Child Initiative’s reach to 18,000 girls addresses gender specific challenges facing female students in rural areas. Mentorship, career guidance and menstrual health education including sanitary pad distribution tackles both aspirational and practical barriers preventing girls from completing their education. This comprehensive approach recognizes that educational success requires addressing social, economic and health factors alongside academic instruction.

Her training of 1,000 teachers nationwide amplifies impact beyond her own classroom by improving teaching quality across Ghana’s education system. Participation in developing Ghana’s new secondary curriculum positions her expertise at policy level influencing educational standards nationally. Delivery of televised lessons to 44,880 students demonstrates innovative use of technology to expand educational access beyond physical classroom limitations.

Climate education work including recycling projects, environmental campaigns and tree planting initiatives prepares students for environmental challenges facing their generation. Integration of sustainability concepts into clothing and textiles instruction connects academic content to real world issues. This forward looking approach ensures students develop environmental consciousness alongside vocational skills.