Ghanaian Taxi Driver Critically Injured in Bronx Road Rage Stabbing

A 39 year old Ghanaian taxi driver, Osei Kusi, remains hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in an alleged road rage incident in the Bronx early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on November 26, 2025, near the intersection of Randall Avenue and White Plains Road in the Clason Point section.

Kusi was found with multiple stab wounds to his back and lower abdomen after he had just finished charging his electric vehicle and was a few blocks from home. Police officials say the stabbing is being investigated as a road rage incident that started at White Plains Road and Story Avenue.

According to investigators, the unidentified suspect was stopped at a green light when Kusi, driving a livery vehicle, went around him, allegedly cutting him off. The suspect followed Kusi to Randall Avenue and White Plains Road, where police say the suspect knocked on the victim’s window.

Kusi exited the car and the two got into a verbal dispute. The victim said he did not want to fight but police say the suspect then stabbed him and fled. Despite being stabbed seven times in the back and abdomen, Kusi was able to call for help before losing consciousness.

He was transported to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. His condition has since been updated to stable, according to New York Police Department (NYPD) officials.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers identified Kusi as a Bronx man with family in Ghana. Kusi has driven for Uber and Lyft since 2019 to support his wife back home in his native Ghana.

Samuel Cudjoe, Kusi’s uncle, expressed shock at the attack. Cudjoe told Gothamist he feels bad because his nephew never argues with anybody, noting that Kusi never expressed concerns about safety on the job. Cudjoe also said his nephew worked for a private taxi company that would call him when new reservations came in, adding that drivers don’t pick people from the street.

Fernando Mateo, spokesperson for the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, described the incident as appearing to be road rage rather than a robbery, noting that Kusi had all his possessions based on videos the NYPD has been able to review. Mateo advised drivers never to get out of their vehicles, calling the car their shield and protection.

Steven Rivera, president of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, called it a vicious attack on a hardworking family man. The federation is offering a 5,000 dollar reward to anyone who can provide information about who committed the crime.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. NYPD officers are working to download video from Kusi’s vehicle that may identify the perpetrator. Police are collecting evidence from the scene, including clothing and blood samples.

The incident is classified as a felony assault, which is up 0.8 percent in the 43rd Precinct year to date through November 23 compared to the same period in 2024. More than 713 felony assaults have been reported to the precinct this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800 577 TIPS, or submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org. The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers can also be contacted at 718 559 0216. All calls and messages are kept confidential.