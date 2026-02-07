Ghanaian Swimmer Yamin Boamah Sets 10 Personal Bests in Canada

Twelve year old Ghanaian swimmer Yamin Amankwah Boamah delivered an impressive performance at the Vancouver Island Regional (VIR) Championship held from January 30 to February 1, 2026, setting 10 new personal bests across multiple events at the three day competition.

The young swimming prodigy, who was the youngest swimmer at the Africa Aquatics Zone 2 Championships held in Ghana last year, continued his remarkable progress in the pool at the championship staged at Saanich Commonwealth Place in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. His performances across freestyle, medley, butterfly and backstroke events demonstrated significant improvement in technique, endurance and competitive readiness.

Yamin’s most notable achievement came in the 1500 metre freestyle, where he recorded a new personal best time of 19:53.83, representing a dramatic improvement of 40.42 seconds compared to his previous time. The substantial time drop in this grueling long distance event highlights his enhanced aerobic capacity and race management skills.

The Monterey Middle School student competed in nine other events during the championship, including the 100 metre freestyle, 200 metre individual medley, 200 metre medley, 400 metre medley, 400 metre freestyle, 200 metre freestyle, 200 metre butterfly and 100 metre backstroke. He achieved personal best times in each event, showcasing his versatility across different swimming disciplines and distances.

Yamin first gained international attention at the 2025 Africa Aquatics Zone 2 Swimming Championships, where he competed as the youngest participant in the continental competition. Despite his age, he clinched bronze in the 1500 metre freestyle and helped Ghana secure silver as part of the 4×200 metre freestyle relay team, demonstrating his ability to compete against older, more experienced swimmers.

The Vancouver Island Regional Championship attracts competitive swimmers from across British Columbia and serves as an important qualifying meet for provincial and national championships in Canada. Yamin’s participation in the highly competitive field provided valuable international exposure and experience against swimmers from well established Canadian swimming programs.

His consistent improvement across all 10 events suggests a comprehensive training regimen focused on developing all aspects of competitive swimming. The ability to set personal bests across such a wide range of distances and strokes, from the explosive 100 metre sprint events to the endurance demanding 1500 metre freestyle, indicates exceptional athletic development and coaching.

Yamin’s performances further cement his status as one of the most promising young swimmers representing Ghana and position him as a talent to watch on the international stage. His achievements at age 12 suggest significant potential for future success in continental and global youth swimming competitions.

The young swimmer’s success comes at a time when Ghana is working to develop its aquatic sports infrastructure and competitive swimming programs. His international achievements provide inspiration for young Ghanaian swimmers and highlight the importance of continued investment in training facilities, coaching expertise and competitive opportunities for the country’s aquatic athletes.

As Yamin continues his development, his performances will be closely monitored by Ghana Swimming Association officials and international swimming observers tracking emerging talent in African aquatic sports. His ability to compete successfully in North American swimming competitions while maintaining his connection to Ghanaian swimming provides a valuable model for developing elite athletes through international training and competition exposure.