Ghanaian Students Dominate STEM Fields in United States

Ghanaian students studying in the United States demonstrated overwhelming preference for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) opportunities during the 2024 to 2025 academic year, with nearly 54 percent pursuing programs in these high demand fields according to new analysis from ApplyBoard and the Institute of International Education’s (IIE) Open Doors Report.

Ghana achieved a record 36.5 percent year over year increase in total student enrollment at American institutions, propelling the country to 14th position globally for undergraduate students and establishing it as the second highest sending nation in Sub Saharan Africa behind Nigeria. The growth far exceeds both regional trends and the worldwide rate of five percent.

Physical and life sciences attracted 16 percent of Ghanaian students, while math and computer science programs enrolled over 16 percent, followed by engineering at 14 percent and social sciences at 11 percent. The concentration in STEM disciplines aligns with broader United States trends where math and computer science now accounts for 25.9 percent of all international enrollments.

Undergraduate enrollment among Ghanaian students jumped 41 percent year over year in 2024 to 2025, while postgraduate studies rose 34 percent. The substantial gains come as Optional Practical Training (OPT) participation increased 21.2 percent globally, reflecting growing student demand for post study employment opportunities.

ApplyBoard’s Fall 2025 Recruitment Partner Pulse Survey revealed that post study work opportunities now rank nearly as important to students as cost of studying, with 88 percent and 91 percent respectively citing these factors as critical decision drivers. The findings highlight how outcomes driven decision making increasingly shapes international education choices.

The United States hosted 1.2 million international students during the 2024 to 2025 academic year according to the Open Doors Report released in November 2025, representing a five percent overall increase from the previous year. However, new international student enrollments declined seven percent to 277,118, similar to pre COVID 19 pandemic numbers.

Ghana reached its largest total of students studying in America to date, joining Bangladesh, Canada, Colombia, India, Italy, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Spain, and Vietnam among the 12 countries that achieved record highs. International students contributed nearly USD 55 billion to the United States economy in 2024 according to the Department of Commerce, supporting more than 355,000 jobs across the country.

India consolidated its position as the top country of origin with 363,019 students in 2024 to 2025, marking a 9.5 percent increase. China remained second with 265,919 students despite a 4.1 percent decline. Students from India and China together account for more than half of all international students in America.

Nepal posted the strongest growth rate at 48.7 percent, followed by Ghana at 36.5 percent and Vietnam at 26 percent. Bangladesh recorded a 17.9 percent increase while Pakistan grew 20 percent, demonstrating shifting patterns in international education flows.

Most international students attended public institutions at 59 percent, while community colleges experienced the fastest rate of growth at eight percent among all institution types. California, New York, and Texas welcomed the most international students, with Texas reporting the largest absolute growth of 7,497 additional students representing an eight percent increase.

Ghanaian students enrolled across a wide range of American institutions from community colleges to Ivy League universities, showcasing the accessibility and variety of United States higher education. The average age of Ghanaian students using ApplyBoard to apply for post secondary studies was 30 years old in 2024, reflecting elevated demand among mature students.

The financial commitment required for United States education remains substantial, with 51.5 percent of international students globally relying on personal and family funding as their primary source. Only 19.3 percent receive funding primarily from American colleges or universities through scholarships or assistantships.

Search interest for United States programs from Ghanaian students doubled in 2024 compared to the previous year according to ApplyBoard platform data. Health fields saw particularly strong interest at 20 percent of searches, rising five percentage points from the prior year. Sciences accounted for at least 15 percent of searches across all major student populations.

The data underscores how Ghanaian students make education decisions increasingly driven by career outcomes, favoring destinations and programs offering clear links between education, employment, and long term career growth. The trend reflects broader shifts in international student priorities as global workforce demands evolve.

Fall 2025 snapshot data from over 825 participating institutions shows more recent enrollment challenges, with new international student commencements declining 17 percent for the 2025 to 2026 academic year. Undergraduate enrollments increased two percent while graduate enrollments decreased 12 percent, though OPT continued growing by 14 percent.

The contrasting trends suggest that while total enrollments remain high due to students continuing their studies from previous years, fresh demand may be softening amid policy uncertainties and changing global education dynamics. Many institutions reported offering deferrals to spring 2026 and fall 2026 to maintain prospects in the enrollment pipeline.

Industry analysts note that Ghana’s success reflects strategic program selection and institutional partnerships aligned with American labor market needs. The concentration in healthcare, engineering, and skilled trades programs positions Ghanaian graduates favorably for employment opportunities through OPT and potential pathways to permanent residency.

The Open Doors Report represents the only long standing comprehensive information resource on international students and scholars in the United States. The annual publication features data tables and policy oriented analyses essential for understanding international educational exchange patterns.

Educational technology platform ApplyBoard connects international students with opportunities across multiple countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, and recently Germany. The company maintains partnerships with over 1,500 primary, secondary, and post secondary institutions globally.