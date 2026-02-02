Ghanaian Striker Boateng Joins Hapoel Tel Aviv on Contract

Hapoel Tel Aviv confirmed on Sunday the signing of Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng from Turkish club Gaziantep on a contract running through June 2027, marking the Israeli Premier League side’s latest acquisition under new ownership.

Boateng, 29, brings extensive international experience across Europe and Asia to the club, which recently secured promotion back to the top flight after a single season absence. The forward has represented Ghana six times at senior level, scoring once for the Black Stars.

The striker began his career in Portuguese football with Rio Ave and Moreirense before moving to Spanish La Liga side Levante in August 2017. During two seasons with Levante, Boateng made 41 league appearances and scored seven goals, helping the club maintain mid-table positions in Spain’s top division.

In February 2019, Boateng transferred to Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Professional for a reported fee of 11 million euros. Over three seasons in China, he recorded 37 appearances and 11 goals while playing alongside international stars including Marek Hamsik and Salomon Rondon.

The Ghanaian returned to Rio Ave in August 2022 on a free transfer, making 55 Primeira Liga appearances and scoring 13 goals over two seasons. Most recently, he joined Saudi Pro League club Al Orobah before moving to Gaziantep in Turkey for the current campaign.

Hapoel Tel Aviv currently sits third in the 2025 to 2026 Israeli Premier League standings following their immediate return from Liga Leumit. The club operates under new ownership by billionaire Edmond Safra and his son Moise, who acquired the historic side in August 2024 with ambitions to restore its position among Israeli football’s elite.

The 13-time Israeli champions endured relegation in 2023 to 2024 but secured automatic promotion as Liga Leumit winners last season. The club has competed in European competitions since 1995, recording notable victories over Chelsea, Milan, Paris Saint Germain, and other major European sides.

Hapoel Tel Aviv’s acquisition of Boateng strengthens their attacking options as they pursue a return to continental competition. The Israeli Premier League permits clubs to register up to six non-Israeli players, with a maximum of five eligible for simultaneous selection.

The signing represents Boateng’s first move to Israeli football after stints across four continents. His arrival follows the club’s stated objective under Safra ownership to build a competitive squad capable of challenging for domestic honours within five years.

Boateng is expected to integrate into the squad ahead of upcoming league fixtures as Hapoel Tel Aviv seeks to maintain their position in the upper half of the standings and secure qualification for European competition next season.