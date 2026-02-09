Ghanaian Stars Shine Across Europe with Goals and Assists

Ghanaian footballers delivered impressive performances across European leagues over the weekend, with Ibrahim Osman and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scoring crucial goals while Inaki Williams provided assists in Athletic Bilbao’s La Liga victory.

In the English Championship on Saturday, Birmingham City’s new signing Ibrahim Osman marked his debut with an early goal against Leicester City. The 21-year-old winger, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, struck in the third minute after dispossessing Leicester captain Ricardo Pereira before calmly slotting past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. Fellow Ghanaian Abdul Fatawu Issahaku equalised for Leicester with a spectacular half volley in the 21st minute, but Birmingham secured a 2-1 victory through Jay Stansfield’s 67th-minute winner.

Birmingham manager Chris Davies praised Osman’s fearless approach and work rate following the victory. The win lifted Birmingham to tenth place in the Championship table with 45 points from 31 matches, leaving them just two points behind the playoff positions. Leicester remain in 21st place following their recent six-point deduction for breaching the English Football League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

In Germany’s Bundesliga on Friday, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer played a key role in Hamburger SV’s 2-0 victory over FC Heidenheim. The forward opened the scoring for Hamburg, continuing his strong season form. Königsdörffer has been a consistent performer for Hamburg this campaign as they compete in Germany’s top flight.

Spain’s La Liga saw Inaki Williams contribute significantly to Athletic Bilbao’s 4-2 home victory over Levante on Sunday. The Athletic captain, who completed the full 90 minutes at Estadio de San Mames, provided at least one confirmed assist as the Basque side ended their winless league run stretching back to early December. Williams assisted Robert Navarro’s strike in the ninth minute of added time to seal the victory.

Gorka Guruzeta opened the scoring in the 29th minute before doubling his tally five minutes later to give Athletic a commanding two-goal advantage at halftime. Levante mounted a late rally through Unai Elgezabal in the 81st minute and Jon Ander Olasagasti in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Nico Serrano restored the two-goal cushion in the 86th minute before Williams’ assist completed the scoring.

The victory moved Athletic to tenth position in the La Liga standings on 28 points from 23 matches. The performance marked an important contribution from Williams, who came into the fixture seeking to maintain momentum following his dramatic late winner against Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on February 4, 2026. Williams scored the decisive goal in the 96th minute of that cup tie, with his younger brother Nico providing the assist to send Athletic through to the semifinals.

The 31-year-old forward has endured a challenging 2025-2026 campaign disrupted by injury. Williams missed multiple matches over a two-month period in late 2025 while dealing with an abductor injury, limiting his goalscoring opportunities.