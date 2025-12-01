Ghanaian Stars Shine Across Europe Despite Mixed Team Results

Ghanaian footballers delivered impressive individual performances across European leagues over the weekend, with several players finding the net and creating crucial goals even as their teams experienced contrasting fortunes. The Black Stars contingent demonstrated their growing influence in competitive matches from England to the Czech Republic.

Prince Kwabena Adu continued his scoring streak in the Czech Fortuna Liga, netting for Viktoria Plzen in their victory over FK Mlada Boleslav on Sunday. The forward’s goal helped secure all three points for his club, extending his impressive run of form that has marked his debut season in Czech football. His consistent performances have caught attention and earned him recognition as one of the emerging talents from Ghana playing abroad.

In the English Championship, Amankwah Forson announced his return from injury in spectacular fashion. The Norwich City midfielder marked his first start since recovering by scoring a brilliant curling strike in their victory over Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road on Saturday. The goal came late in the first half after excellent build up play from teammate Joshua Sargent, who teed up Forson to curl home confidently and seal the points for the Canaries. The strike represented his first competitive goal for Norwich since January, providing a significant boost as the club pushes for stronger Championship positioning.

Norwich had opened scoring through Emiliano Marcondes inside nine minutes, but Queens Park Rangers equalized almost immediately via Rumarn Burrell. The hosts regained their advantage when Senegalese defender Amadou Salif Mbengue scored an own goal under pressure before Forson’s moment of magic put the result beyond doubt. The midfielder’s performance highlighted his technical quality and importance to Norwich’s promotion ambitions.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku maintained his productive form for Leicester City despite his team suffering a disappointing defeat. The winger registered an assist in Leicester’s home loss to Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, setting up Stephy Mavididi to reduce the deficit after the Foxes fell behind early. Sheffield United had raced into a commanding lead through goals from Thomas Cannon and Jairo Riedewald within the opening four minutes, with Sydie Peck adding a third to cement the victory for the visitors.

Issahaku played the full duration of the match and created several dangerous opportunities, continuing his explosive start to the Championship campaign. The former Sporting Lisbon player has now contributed six goal involvements in recent matches, establishing himself as a key creative force for Leicester as they aim for an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last season.

Mohammed Kudus produced a moment of brilliance for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring a spectacular volley in their Premier League defeat to Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening. The Ghana international struck his second league goal of the season in the 59th minute, controlling a loose ball from Lucas Bergvall before unleashing a thunderous strike into the top corner that temporarily gave Spurs hope of mounting a comeback.

Tottenham had fallen behind early through quickfire goals from Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson within the opening six minutes. Despite Kudus pulling one back with his superb finish, the hosts could not find an equalizer and slumped to their third consecutive defeat across all competitions. The result left Spurs sitting uncomfortably in mid table, just one point ahead of their opponents despite the quality shown by individual performers like Kudus.

The Ghanaian midfielder’s goal showcased his technical ability and attacking instincts, demonstrating why he remains an important creative outlet for Thomas Frank’s struggling side. His volley has been praised as one of the standout strikes of the Premier League weekend, highlighting his capacity to produce moments of magic even when his team faces adversity.

Beyond the headline makers, several other Ghanaian players featured prominently for their clubs across European leagues. Douglas Owusu scored his fifth goal of the Serbian Superliga season to help Radnik Surdulica secure victory over TSC Backa Topola, while Kwaku Karikari found the net for Zeleznicar Pancevo in Serbia’s top flight. Antoine Semenyo delivered another strong performance for Bournemouth despite their defeat to Sunderland, continuing his impressive form following his return from injury.

The weekend’s results reflected both the individual quality of Ghana’s overseas players and the competitive challenges their teams face in respective leagues. While team outcomes varied significantly, the consistent contributions from Ghanaian talent underscored their value to European clubs and reinforced their status as some of African football’s most exciting prospects.

These performances come as Ghana prepares for upcoming international fixtures, with several of these players expected to feature prominently in Black Stars squads. Their club form will be closely monitored by national team selectors seeking to build on recent results and strengthen Ghana’s position in World Cup qualifying campaigns.