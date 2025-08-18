Ghanaian SMEs Target Europe at Trade Show

Ghanaian small businesses are sharpening their export strategies ahead of GhanaFest Europe 2025, viewing the October event as a pivotal gateway to continental markets.

The three-day festival in The Hague will feature processed foods, textiles, and fintech innovations before European buyers. But experts caution that cultural appeal alone won’t secure deals, overcoming packaging gaps and certification hurdles remains critical.

Dr. Emelia Assiakwa of Ghana’s National Chamber of Commerce stressed the stakes: “This is about turning our products into global brands. Visibility matters, but compliance and consistency matter more.” Stakeholders note many SMEs struggle with logistics and digital visibility, limiting competitiveness despite strong product quality.

The Netherlands, already a top buyer of Ghanaian cocoa, offers established trade corridors. Ghana Netherlands Business Council head Hilde Famaey urged firms to leverage this: “Think beyond sales pitches. Secure capital and partnerships to join global supply chains.”

Diaspora Affairs Director Kofi Okyere Darko sees cultural dividends too: “We’re showcasing Ghanaian creativity and sustainability.” Yet industry analysts warn that financing gaps and export inexperience could undermine gains. Can SMEs transform festival exposure into lasting trade relationships? The Hague will be their proving ground.