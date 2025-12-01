Ghanaian Small Businesses Struggle Despite AfCFTA Gains

Four years after the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) launched with promises to revolutionize continental commerce, Ghana’s small and medium enterprises continue to face barriers that prevent most from accessing its benefits, even as the country posts strong national trade figures.

Ghana’s total exports reached GH₵294.9 billion in 2024, according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS). Exports to African countries nearly doubled compared to imports, strengthening Ghana’s role in intra-African trade. Yet this aggregate success masks a harsher reality for thousands of smaller firms struggling to participate.

Fewer than 20 percent of African SMEs have ever attempted to export, citing regulatory burdens, financial gaps, and lack of guidance, according to a 2024 survey by the African Trade Policy Centre. For many Ghanaian entrepreneurs, the dream of continental market access remains just that.

A dried food processor in Kasoa who attempted to export to Sierra Leone described weeks spent navigating bureaucratic mazes. By the time paperwork was completed, her buyer had moved on. The experience captures what many face: grand policy visions disconnected from ground realities.

Financial constraints rank among the most cited impediments. Shipping costs, packaging requirements, certifications, and warehousing expenses exceed what most small firms can afford. Transport and logistics remain prohibitively expensive across the continent, eroding whatever competitive advantages firms might have.

Rising domestic operating costs compound these challenges. The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has warned that elevated electricity and water bills undermine local manufacturing’s ability to compete under AfCFTA rules. Many firms find their goods priced higher than similar products from neighboring countries.

GUTA Chairman Paul Kofi McCarthy urged the government to streamline trade policies to address issues of unauthorized foreign traders in Ghana’s markets. He emphasized that GUTA had recommended clear trade regulations leveraging the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Trade Liberalization Scheme for oversight while aligning policies with AfCFTA to ensure fair competition.

GUTA’s President, Dr. Joseph Obeng, told a delegation from the Pan‑African Parliament that Ghanaian traders welcome AfCFTA actualization but want more consultations to ensure the agreement benefits local businesses. He noted several barriers threatening Ghana’s competitiveness.

Infrastructure bottlenecks compound difficulties. Poor rail links, deteriorating road networks, inadequate freight facilities, and weak warehousing capacity cause delays and inflate costs. For many SMEs, this renders cross-border trade unprofitable.

Traders still encounter long delays at border posts, inconsistent documentation requirements, and high transport costs. One Ghanaian exporter noted it is faster to send goods from Accra to London than from Accra to Lagos. Local manufacturers say transport costs and payment difficulties make it easier to export to Europe or Asia than to nearby African markets.

The persistence of informal trade reveals systematic failures. Ghana recorded GH₵7.4 billion in informal cross border trade during the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 4.3 percent of total trade, according to the GSS’s first Informal Cross Border Trade survey.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu said the findings highlighted the immense contribution of unrecorded trade to the economy and underscored the importance of integrating informal traders into mainstream economic planning.

Informal trade accounted for 61.2 percent of total trade with Togo, 55.7 percent with Côte d’Ivoire and 37.1 percent with Burkina Faso. Food products comprised nearly half of informal imports and exports, reinforcing the central role of informal trade in regional food distribution.

The prevalence of informal channels exposes how many micro enterprises and border community traders bypass formal procedures because cost, complexity or risk makes formal exporting impractical. For many small businesses, including women owned micro enterprises, the path to formal export channels remains blocked by lack of credit, inadequate packaging standards, poor storage access, unreliable transport, and unstable cross border payments.

Some progress is evident. AfCFTA’s Guided Trade Initiative, launched in 2022 in Ghana, has seen participating firms reduce export documentation costs by up to 35 percent, according to Afreximbank. The initiative has expanded from seven countries in October 2022 to include 37 of the 54 member countries as of October 2024.

UNDP initiatives have strengthened the capacities of national and regional institutions while enhancing trade readiness of MSMEs. From 2022 to 2024, UNDP and its partners supported over 12,000 MSMEs across 30 African Union member states. Many businesses are now breaking into new markets, such as Ghanaian agripreneurs exporting processed goods to East Africa.

Ghana is promoting women and youth led businesses through initiatives like the Ghana Enterprises Agency’s Women MSME and Youth MSME programmes, which allocated over GH₵90 million in grants to support high growth MSMEs. These programmes provide training, technical assistance and funding to help businesses scale up.

Yet for most small firms, exporting remains out of reach because of cost, paperwork, lack of export readiness, and structural constraints. The systemic and financial challenges mean AfCFTA’s real benefits remain inaccessible for a large segment of the private sector. SMEs lacking affordable credit, quality certification, packaging, trade documentation, and logistics support end up confined to local or informal markets.

This exclusion risks deepening inequalities within the private sector, with larger firms benefiting disproportionately while smaller firms remain marginalized. Unless substantial reforms and investments are made in trade infrastructure, logistics, financing, capacity building, and awareness, AfCFTA will remain a policy success on paper but a limited reality for many.

For AfCFTA to transform Ghana’s economy in ways that benefit small and medium enterprises, more than trade laws are needed. The country must address ground level obstacles through targeted capacity building, affordable trade finance, infrastructure development, simplified customs processes, and outreach to teach export procedures.