Ghanaian Screenwriter Joins Elite African Storytelling Program

Gamel Apalayine has been selected for the prestigious AuthenticA Series Lab alongside three other African writers in a competitive program designed to elevate continental storytelling to global audiences.

The Ghanaian filmmaker joins Nigerian-British poet Joladé Olusanya, Kenyan scriptwriter Mona Ombogo, and Egyptian-Canadian filmmaker Reem Morsi in the fourth edition of the six-month development program run by Realness Institute.

The program runs from September 3, 2025, to March 27, 2026, beginning with a residency in South Africa’s Western Cape, followed by online sessions through December before culminating in residencies in Geneva and Lille, France.

Apalayine brings extensive experience in African television and film to the program. He served as Head Writer on Akwaaba Magic’s hit drama series DEDE, which spanned two seasons and 560 episodes, establishing his credentials in episodic storytelling.

The writer also contributed to Ghana’s first Showmax Original Series ENO, produced by Sparrow Studios, demonstrating his ability to work with international streaming platforms. His theatrical work includes co-adapting Africa Arts Networks Production of HONEYMOON HOTEL at Ghana’s National Theatre.

Through his creative company Whistling Rocks, Apalayine develops projects across multiple mediums including film, television, theatre, and music. His selection positions him to expand his creative reach through the lab’s comprehensive development approach.

The AuthenticA program provides participants with industry-standard tools including pitch decks, pilot scripts, and series bibles designed to attract international funding and production support. Previous participants have successfully pitched projects at Series Mania Forum, connecting with global industry players.

Program leadership includes Mehret Mandefro, interim managing director of Realness Institute, alongside director of writing programmes Selina Ukwuoma. Story expert Mmabatho Kau and creative producer Thandeka Zwana complete the teaching team.

The lab’s structure combines intensive residential workshops with sustained development work. After the South African residency, participants engage in weekly online sessions before traveling to Geneva for January through March 2026. The program concludes with a Lille residency where writers pitch their developed projects.

Apalayine’s future plans include pursuing an MFA in Film at Columbia University’s School of the Arts in New York City starting in 2026. This academic pursuit positions him at the intersection of African storytelling traditions and global cinema techniques.

The Realness Institute, in partnership with The StoryBoard Collective and Canada Media Fund, established AuthenticA to address the gap in African episodic content development. The program specifically targets writers capable of creating series that resonate with both continental and international audiences.

Ghana’s selection of Apalayine reflects the country’s growing influence in African cinema and television production. His work demonstrates the evolution of Ghanaian storytelling from traditional formats to contemporary series designed for global streaming platforms.

The competitive selection process drew applications from across the continent, with the four chosen writers representing different regions and storytelling approaches. Each brings unique cultural perspectives while sharing the common goal of elevating African narratives.

For African television and film industries, programs like AuthenticA represent crucial infrastructure development. They provide writers with international industry standards and connections necessary to compete in global markets while maintaining authentic continental voices.

The lab’s emphasis on episodic storytelling aligns with streaming platforms’ demand for serialized content. African writers gaining these skills can better serve the growing appetite for diverse, authentic storytelling from the continent.

Apalayine’s participation continues Ghana’s tradition of producing influential African media professionals while positioning him to contribute to the next generation of continental storytelling talent.