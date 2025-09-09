Ghanaian screenwriter Gamel Apalayine selected for AuthenticA Series Lab

Ghanaian filmmaker and screenwriter Gamel Apalayine has been selected as one of four African writers for the fourth edition of the AuthenticA Series Lab, the highly regarded programme dedicated to shaping the next wave of African screenwriting talent run by Realness Institute in partnership with The StoryBoard Collective and the Canada Media Fund.

Gamel joins a distinguished cohort of storytellers from Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt who will take part in the six-month long lab designed to elevate African voices onto the global stage.

The AuthenticA programme begins with a residency in the Western Cape, South Africa in September, followed by online sessions until mid-December. A second residency takes place in Geneva, Switzerland from January – March 2026, with a final residency in Lille in March where the participants will pitch their projects as part of the African Series Pitch at Series Mania Forum to international industry players.

Gamel is no stranger to shaping some of Africa’s most compelling screen moments. He served as Head Writer on Akwaaba Magic’s hit TV drama DEDE (spanning two seasons and 560 episodes) and was a principal writer on Ghana’s first Showmax Original Series ENO, produced by Sparrow Studios. Beyond television, he recently co-adapted Africa Arts Networks Production of HONEYMOON HOTEL staged at the National Theatre of Ghana, and through his creative company Whistling Rocks, is developing a bold slate of projects across film, television, theatre, and music.

Looking ahead, Gamel will take his creative mission even further when he begins an MFA in Film at the esteemed Columbia University’s School of the Arts in New York City in 2026, a move that places him squarely at the intersection of African storytelling and global cinema.

The AuthenticA Series Lab provides participants with the tools to bring their stories to life at an international standard, producing a pitch deck, pilot scripts, and series bibles that can attract funding and production support worldwide.

The lab will be led by Mehret Mandefro, interim managing director of the Realness Institute, with director of writing programmes Selina Ukwuoma. Story expert Mmabatho Kau and creative producer Thandeka Zwana have joined the teaching team.

For Gamel, the opportunity represents a chance to carry Ghanaian and African narratives to global audiences. His track record of storytelling positions him as a vital voice in the future of African film and television.