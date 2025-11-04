Ghanaian Scientist Contributes to Landmark Discovery Redefining Understanding of Blood Clotting

A Ghanaian researcher, Nana Kwame Kwabi Boateng, is part of a team of scientists that has made a groundbreaking discovery, reshaping the understanding of how blood clots form.

Nana Boateng is the first author on this landmark study published in Blood, the world’s leading hematology journal.

A key component of blood clots is a protein called fibrin. When a blood vessel is injured, fibrin forms a mesh-like network that is stabilized by an enzyme called Factor XIII, helping to prevent excessive bleeding and initiate wound healing.

This new research has found that another enzyme known as tissue transglutaminase (TG2) can modify a specific part of fibrin called the β-chain, particularly during traumatic injury. Until now, scientists believed that this part of fibrin (β-chain) did not play a role in clot formation. This breakthrough provides a new perspective on how scientists understand clot structure and function, offering potential applications in trauma care, wound healing, and clotting disorders.

The research was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Mitchell J. Cohen and Dr. Ernest E. Moore of Denver Health Medical Center; Dr. Lauren Poole at Rutgers University; Riley Marie Wimberley at Michigan State University; and a multidisciplinary team from the University of Colorado, including Dr. Lauren Schmitt, Dr. Jacob P. Rose, and Dr. Angelo D’Alessandro. The study was co-led by senior authors Prof. Kirk C. Hansen from the University of Colorado and Prof. James P. Luyendyk from Michigan State University.

Nana Boateng is a registered pharmacist and a graduate of the School of Pharmacy, Central University in Ghana. He holds a Master of Science degree in Clinical Pharmacology (with Distinction) from the University of Aberdeen, UK, and is currently pursuing his PhD at Michigan State University.

The discovery has been highlighted by the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) for its potential to reshape understanding, diagnosis and treatment of trauma, wound healing, and clot-related diseases across both human and veterinary medicine.

The work has already garnered international recognition, earning Nana Boateng an invitation to deliver an oral presentation at the 2025 Joint Conference of the International Fibrinogen Research Society and the International Society for Fibrinolysis and Proteolysis in Greece, where he also received a research award in recognition of his presentation.

Distributed by Africa Publicity on behalf of Nana Kwame Kwabi Boateng