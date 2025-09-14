Ghanaian Schools Invited to Compete for New US$1 Million Global Prize

Extraordinary Ghanaian schools are being invited to apply for a groundbreaking new $1 million Global Schools Prize that celebrates institutions reimagining education for the future.

The Varkey Foundation launched the initiative in collaboration with UNESCO, targeting schools worldwide that demonstrate exceptional innovation and impact in transforming their students’ lives regardless of challenging circumstances.

The comprehensive prize structure offers substantial rewards across multiple levels. Longlisted schools will receive a Global Schools Prize Badge for world-class impact across 10 categories, including AI transformation, sustainability, peacebuilding, and teacher development. Ten category winners will each receive $50,000, while one extraordinary school will claim the grand prize and $500,000 to scale its vision globally.

Peter Tabichi, the Kenyan educator who won the 2019 Global Teacher Prize, specifically called on Ghanaian schools to participate, recognizing their creativity and resilience in building brighter futures for students.

“As a teacher, I have seen first-hand how schools in Ghana rise to challenges with creativity and heart,” Tabichi said, encouraging local institutions to showcase their work on the world stage.

Ghana’s education sector has shown remarkable progress in recent years. Primary net enrollment has surged from 59% in 2001 to 79% in 2023, while the junior high school completion rate reached an impressive 94% that same year. These achievements position Ghanaian schools as strong contenders for recognition.

The Global Schools Prize completes founder Sunny Varkey’s educational trilogy, joining the established Global Teacher Prize and Global Student Prize. Together, these awards create what Varkey describes as a comprehensive celebration of educators, learners, and institutions driving educational innovation.

“The Global Schools Prize is more than an award – it’s a movement to reimagine learning in a world of constant change,” Varkey explained. The initiative aims to spark global conversations about scaling educational excellence and inspiring classroom innovations worldwide.

A distinguished Global Schools Prize Council guides the selection process, co-chaired by Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director General for Education at UNESCO, and Dame Christine Ryan, former Chair of the Ofsted Board. The council includes former presidents, education ministers, and leading voices in technology and social impact.

Schools will compete across ten categories covering the full spectrum of educational innovation: AI transformation, arts and culture, character-driven education, global citizenship, health and wellbeing, overcoming adversity, inclusive education, STEM education, sustainability, and teacher development.

Longlisted schools gain membership in the Global Schools Network, accessing partnerships, professional development opportunities, and collaboration with other leading institutions worldwide. This network aspect extends the prize’s impact far beyond monetary rewards.

The timing proves particularly relevant as educational institutions worldwide grapple with technological advancement and changing societal needs. Schools that demonstrate adaptability while maintaining educational excellence position themselves to influence global educational discourse.

Both government-run and privately funded schools can apply, provided they demonstrate exceptional commitment to delivering quality education that transforms student outcomes. The application process accommodates diverse educational contexts while maintaining rigorous standards.

For Ghanaian educators, the Global Schools Prize represents an unprecedented opportunity to showcase local innovation on an international stage. With applications now open through the official website, schools across the country can demonstrate how their unique approaches contribute to global educational transformation.

The initiative reflects growing recognition that educational excellence emerges from diverse contexts and innovative approaches rather than standardized solutions. For Ghana’s dynamic education sector, participation offers both validation and inspiration for continued progress.