Ghanaian Sakawa Leader Pleads Guilty in US$100m US Scam Case

A Ghanaian national identified as a senior figure in a criminal organisation that stole more than $100 million from American victims has pleaded guilty in a New York federal court, marking a significant breakthrough in one of the largest romance fraud prosecutions ever linked to Ghana.

Derrick Van Yeboah, 40, pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to pay more than $10 million in restitution. He is scheduled for sentencing on 3 June 2026 before United States District Judge Arun Subramanian and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Van Yeboah was a high-ranking member of a Ghana-based fraud operation that targeted Americans between 2016 and May 2023. He was extradited to the United States in August 2025 alongside co-accused Isaac Oduro Boateng, known as “Kofi Boat,” and Inusah Ahmed, known as “Pascal.” A fourth suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, known as “Borgar,” remains at large and is the subject of an ongoing international manhunt.

The criminal network, referred to by prosecutors as “The Enterprise,” targeted vulnerable older men and women across the United States, deceiving them into believing they were in genuine romantic relationships before convincing them to transfer money to the organisation or assist in laundering funds from other victims. The group also carried out Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, tricking businesses into wiring funds to accounts controlled by the ring.

Members of the group referred to their victims as “clients” and their stolen proceeds as “clean money,” court documents revealed, exploiting the fact that victims who willingly initiated transfers were less likely to immediately flag the transactions as fraudulent to their banks.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said Van Yeboah “cruelly exploited” the vulnerabilities of people seeking companionship online, adding that the case serves as a warning to be vigilant on dating websites and never to send money to someone met only on the internet.

The prosecution is being handled by the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office, the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, and the National Intelligence Bureau all cooperated with U.S. authorities in securing the extraditions.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recorded romance scam losses in the United States of over $672 million in 2024 alone, part of a broader $16.6 billion total in reported internet crime losses that year.