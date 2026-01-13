Ghanaian Referee Appointed for Nigeria-Morocco Semifinal

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Ghanaian official Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea to referee the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semifinal between Nigeria and Morocco. The highly anticipated match takes place Wednesday night at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 pm GMT.

Laryea, 39, is widely regarded as one of the continent’s most experienced referees. His selection reflects CAF’s confidence in his ability to manage the high pressure environment of a semifinal that will determine one of the tournament’s finalists. The match pits host nation Morocco against three time AFCON champions Nigeria, with both teams carrying significant expectations into the contest.

The Ghanaian official has already demonstrated his credentials during this tournament. He served as centre referee during the group stage encounter between Algeria and Burkina Faso, where he maintained control in a competitive fixture. More recently, Laryea was the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) official for Morocco’s dramatic quarterfinal victory over Cameroon, a match that required precision and composure in critical decision making moments.

Laryea will be supported by a multinational officiating team carefully assembled for the occasion. South Africa’s Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela and Lesotho’s Souru Phatsoane will serve as assistant referees, while Mozambique’s Arsenio Chadreque Maringule has been named fourth official. Rwanda’s Samuel Uwikunda completes the on field officiating crew.

The VAR team will be led by South Africa’s Abongile Tom, who will oversee video review decisions. He will be assisted by Tunisia’s Haythem Guirat and Kenya’s Stephen Onyango Yiembe. Ethiopia’s Lidya Tafesse Abebe has been appointed referee assessor, a role that involves evaluating the overall performance of the match officials.

The appointment has sparked considerable discussion among Nigerian football fans, particularly given the historical football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria. Some supporters have expressed concerns on social media about having a Ghanaian referee and South African VAR officials for a match involving the Super Eagles. These reactions reflect the intense scrutiny that accompanies high stakes continental fixtures.

Nigeria enters the semifinal as the only team with a perfect record in the tournament. The Super Eagles have scored 14 goals across their matches, showcasing impressive attacking prowess and balance. Their quarterfinal victory over Algeria was particularly noteworthy, as they overcame a determined opponent to maintain their unbeaten run.

Morocco, backed by passionate home support, carries its own ambitions. The Atlas Lions last won the AFCON title in 1976, and a return to the final represents an opportunity to end a nearly 50 year wait for continental glory. The home advantage has been significant throughout the tournament, with Moroccan fans creating an electric atmosphere at every match.

However, Morocco’s campaign has not been without controversy. The team has faced criticism regarding perceived officiating advantages in earlier rounds, a narrative that has gained traction among rival supporters and some observers. CAF’s appointment of experienced officials for this semifinal appears designed to ensure fairness and minimize disputes about refereeing decisions.

The semifinal represents the latest chapter in African football’s ongoing conversation about officiating standards. Earlier in the tournament, CAF suspended two referees for poor performance, demonstrating the governing body’s determination to maintain high standards at the competition. The organization has emphasized the importance of technology and consistency at the business end of the tournament.

For Laryea, this assignment marks a significant milestone in his refereeing career. Officiating a semifinal at Africa’s premier football competition is recognition of his development and reputation on the continental stage. He has previously handled matches in the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, and multiple AFCON editions, steadily building trust through his performances.

The other semifinal, between Senegal and Egypt, will be officiated by Gabonese referee Pierre Atcho. That match represents a rematch of the 2021 AFCON final, won by Senegal on penalties. The parallel between the two semifinals underscores the quality and drama expected as the tournament reaches its climax.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, January 18, at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat. The venue, with a capacity of 70,000, will host whichever teams emerge victorious from Wednesday’s semifinals. For Nigeria and Morocco, Wednesday night represents everything: a chance at continental glory and a place in African football history.

As both teams prepare for battle, Laryea and his officiating team face their own challenge. They must ensure that the match is decided by the players on the pitch, not controversial decisions that overshadow the football. With everything at stake and little margin for error, the referee’s performance will be scrutinized as intensely as that of the competing teams.