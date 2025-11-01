Ghanaian Professionals Forge Unity and Health in US Club

A new club founded by Ghanaian professionals is promoting health and unity far from home. The Worcester Executive Fitness Club successfully held its inaugural meeting in Massachusetts, establishing a unique network focused on holistic well being and professional growth within the diaspora community.

The meeting, chaired by Acting President Jeffrey Barimah Antwi, known affectionately as Oga One, gathered members at the Africa Cultural Center. He outlined the club’s core mission to fuse physical fitness with mutual support and community engagement. The group formally adopted the slogan “We lift, we grow, and we live” as a guiding principle.

A key focus of the gathering was on sustainable planning and financial integrity. Reverend Andrew Agyemang, a pastor and financial professional, delivered a special address urging members to uphold discipline and transparency. He emphasized long term financial prudence and pledged to guide the club on financial literacy and retirement planning.

The club appointed its interim executive body, naming leaders to oversee its development ahead of an official launch planned for 2026. The formation of WEFC highlights a growing trend where diaspora communities are creating structured platforms that blend cultural identity with modern professional and wellness goals. This initiative aims to foster a powerful sense of accountability and collective purpose among its members.