Ghanaian president vows to intensify anti-corruption fight

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to intensify the fight against corruption to safeguard public resources for the country’s development.

In his televised New Year’s message on Thursday, Mahama said his administration would also accelerate and expand reforms to strengthen social protection. “We shall intensify the fight against corruption with no sacred cows. Every cedi belongs to the people and must be accounted for,” the president said.

Mahama also pledged increased investment in education, healthcare, agriculture and energy.

He said that over the past year, the country has achieved relative currency stability, with the cedi on track to rank among the world’s best-performing currencies by 2025.

Rising business confidence has driven growth in both domestic and foreign direct investment, he added.

The president urged entrepreneurs to invest and create jobs, and encouraged civil society and the media to continue pushing for greater transparency and accountability.