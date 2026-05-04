Ghanaian president vows to create more jobs, improve livelihoods

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama said on Friday his administration will build on the macroeconomic gains to create jobs and improve livelihood for the working people.

Addressing workers on International Workers’ Day in Koforidua, capital of the Eastern Region, Mahama said the government has been able to lay a strong foundation since assuming office in January last year.

He stressed that the next phase of his “Resetting Ghana Agenda” is centered on improving the well-being of workers.

“When we took office, our first task was to stabilize the economy, rein in inflation, reduce interest rates, and restore fiscal discipline. Today, we have made excellent progress. Stability is the foundation, but it is not the house. Our mission is clear: we want to turn stability into opportunity. We will not just manage the economy; we will expand it to create jobs and prosperity,” said the Ghanaian leader.

He assured the people that a new economic policy that focuses on investing at least 1 percent of gross domestic product annually in high-impact sectors that generate employment would soon be presented to Cabinet and Parliament.

Mahama also emphasized that his flagship 24-hour economy policy, recently approved by the Parliament of Ghana, is a key strategy to boost productivity and industrial growth.

The Ghanaian leader also commended workers of the country for their resilience and contribution to national development, describing them as the country’s most valuable asset.

International Workers’ Day, also called Labor Day and often referred to as May Day, is a celebration of laborers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labor movement and occurs every year on May 1.