Ghanaian president vows new measures to protect fishing industry

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on Friday pledged that his government would introduce new and stronger measures to protect the country’s fishing industry and fishery livelihoods.

During the National Conference of Chief Fishermen and Queen Fishmongers, Mahama said that the government has, in line with the new desire, passed the new Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, which establishes a modern framework for governance, enforcement, and conservation in the sector.

The new law, the president said, aligns Ghana with international standards and enhances the country’s ability to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

He said the government has recently approved the creation of a new marine-protected area at Cape Three Points, along the western coast of the country, to serve as a sanctuary for rebuilding fish stocks, protecting biodiversity, and ensuring a long-term ecological balance of the ocean.