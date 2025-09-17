Ghanaian president urges reset of democracy to address challenges

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday called for a reset of the country’s democracy to help address the growing developmental challenges facing citizens.

Speaking at the 2025 Democracy Dialogue in the national capital of Accra, Mahama voiced concern over growing youth disillusionment with Ghana’s democratic system.

He said rising corruption, inequality, and elite capture are undermining democracy and must be tackled urgently to restore confidence among young people.

Mahama warned that democracy could collapse if it fails to deliver tangible improvements in living standards. “We must deliver development because democracy without development, democracy without roads, democracy without schools, hospitals, and jobs will always be at risk,” he said.

Mahama said Ghana requires a reset of democracy, economy, and governance. “We need to make our governance accountable, and that is why I say anybody who wants to serve in public office must be prepared to be accountable to the people,” he added.