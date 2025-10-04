Ghanaian president rules out rushed state of emergency in fight against illegal mining

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on Friday ruled out the rushed imposition of a state of emergency to combat illegal mining, stressing that other effective measures are already being employed to tackle the menace.

“Yes, I have the authority to impose a state of emergency if necessary. But the president acts not only on his authority but also on the advice of the National Security Council. As of now, the National Security Council believes we can win the fight against illegal mining without a state of emergency,” Mahama said during a meeting with a broad spectrum of civil society organizations (CSOs).

The meeting brought together CSOs including religious groups, nongovernmental organizations, think tanks and industry associations, as part of efforts to build consensus in addressing illegal mining.

His remarks came in response to calls from some CSOs for a state of emergency in areas hit by illegal mining.

Describing a state of emergency as a last resort, Mahama reiterated his government’s determination to pursue a multi-pronged strategy. He said that the current approach, comprising the deployment of additional troops, strengthening joint task forces and allocating extra resources, was beginning to yield results.

He said that ongoing reforms, prosecutions and inter-agency operations were targeting illegal mining networks while working to restore Ghana’s degraded lands and water bodies.

“But the day they (National Security Council) advise that we need a state of emergency, I will not hesitate,” Mahama noted.

The president also reaffirmed his commitment to protecting Ghana’s natural heritage, stressing that the country must not pass poisoned rivers and desecrated forests to future generations.

Meanwhile, Dominic Buah, the military commander of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat, said that his troops would soon launch a campaign against illegal miners.

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Dominic Ayine also said that the government was moving to revoke the legislative instrument that permits mining in forest reserves.