Ghanaian president launches free primary health care program

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday launched the Free Primary Health Care (PHC) program, an initiative he pledged during the 2024 election campaign aimed at driving the country toward universal health coverage.

Mahama said at the launch in Dodowa, a community near Accra, the capital, that the PHC program, as part of broader efforts to achieve universal health coverage, will expand access to care, improve early interventions, and advance Ghana’s long-term goal of equitable and inclusive healthcare for all.

Despite significant progress in health service delivery underpinned by the National Health Insurance Scheme, he said many communities and individuals remain underserved.

He noted that due to existing gaps in coverage, particularly at the primary healthcare level, the free program was introduced to complement the health insurance scheme, particularly to reach underserved and disadvantaged segments.

Under the program, basic health screening and treatment for common illnesses such as malaria and cholera will be provided free of charge.