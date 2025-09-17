Ghanaian president invites investors to explore upstream opportunities at Africa Oil Week

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama opened the 2025 Africa Oil Week (AOW) in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on Tuesday, inviting more investors to take advantage of the ever-expanding opportunities in the West African country’s upstream oil and gas sector.

Mahama assured the investors of his government’s commitment to partnering with both existing and potential investors to expand offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration.

He said Ghana’s upstream sector is open once again for business, adding that like most African countries, Ghana has large and licensed acreages across its offshore and onshore basins.

Mahama disclosed that the state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and its exploration subsidiary, Explorco, are advancing preparations to drill two new exploration wells before the end of the third quarter of 2026, which present unique “farming opportunities” for partners seeking to pioneer Ghana’s onshore potential.

The president also announced that a comprehensive review of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act, 2016 (Act 919), is underway to align the country’s law with evolving global trends in the upstream industry.

The AOW has been held in Cape Town, South Africa, for the past 30 years before relocating to Accra this year.