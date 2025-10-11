Ghanaian Postal Worker’s Family Files US$120m Suit Over Stroke Death

The family of Kingsley Fifi Bimpong, a 50-year-old Ghanaian-born postal worker, has filed a $120 million federal lawsuit against Minnesota law enforcement officials, alleging they fatally mistook his massive stroke for drug intoxication and ignored his deteriorating condition for nearly six hours.

Bimpong left his postal job early on November 16, 2024, complaining of a headache, and was pulled over by Eagan police after he drove into oncoming traffic, exhibiting what body camera footage reportedly showed as serious physical and cognitive abnormalities. Instead of receiving medical attention, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court, names three Eagan police officers, seven Dakota County correctional officers, and Dakota County itself. It paints a disturbing picture of a medical emergency dismissed as criminal behavior, with consequences that attorneys say were entirely preventable.

The Cottage Grove resident spent five hours and 40 minutes in custody, during which surveillance footage allegedly captured him stumbling, unable to complete booking procedures, and eventually collapsing on a jail cell floor. According to court documents, one officer even appeared to recognize the medical crisis, with body camera audio reportedly capturing the comment, “Is this dude having a stro…” before the recording was muted.

When Bimpong arrived at Dakota County Jail in Hastings around 1:09 a.m. on November 17, nearly three hours after initial police contact, the arresting officer told jail staff he was delivering “one adult male, no issues,” the complaint states. Yet video evidence allegedly shows correctional officers repeatedly observing Bimpong’s distress without calling for medical help.

By the time emergency services were finally contacted, it was too late. Bimpong was found with what witnesses described as the pallor of a corpse, and medical interventions at United Hospital failed. He was declared brain dead on November 18 and removed from life support the following day, having suffered an intracerebral hemorrhage of the left cerebral hemisphere.

The lawsuit argues that multiple opportunities to save Bimpong’s life were squandered through what attorneys characterize as deliberate indifference. Katie Bennett, representing the family, stated that at every step, conscious choices were made to treat him as an impaired criminal rather than a medical patient experiencing a life-threatening emergency.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections reviewed the death and issued a corrective action plan on February 27, 2025, with its Inspection and Enforcement unit finding two violations at Dakota County Jail. However, for Bimpong’s family, these administrative findings offer little comfort. Their lawsuit seeks not only monetary damages but accountability for a system they say failed catastrophically.

The case raises uncomfortable questions about how law enforcement distinguishes between medical emergencies and criminal intoxication, particularly when those assumptions can mean the difference between life and death. Stroke symptoms, including confusion, difficulty speaking, and loss of coordination, can superficially resemble impairment, but medical professionals emphasize the critical importance of rapid assessment.

Bimpong’s death has resonated beyond Minnesota’s borders, drawing attention in his native Ghana and among immigrant communities across the United States. The postal worker, who had built a life in America, left behind family members now seeking answers about how a treatable medical emergency became a fatal custody incident.

The defendants have not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit’s allegations. As the case proceeds through federal court, it joins a growing body of litigation examining the intersection of law enforcement practices, medical care in custody, and the systemic failures that sometimes prove deadly for those who should have been protected.