Ghanaian Pioneer Transforms Digital Media Landscape

A former technical support specialist from Ghana’s Upper East Region has transformed into one of West Africa’s most influential digital media executives, reshaping how African journalism reaches global audiences.

Roger Agambire Agana, known professionally as Label, co-founded ModernGhana.com in 2005 during the country’s early internet adoption phase. The platform quickly evolved into one of Ghana’s most-visited news portals, establishing Agana as a pioneer in the nation’s digital journalism transformation.

His entrepreneurial journey continued in 2010 with the launch of News Ghana, initially as a news blog before expanding into a comprehensive news portal by January 2013. Under Agana’s leadership as CEO and Editor-in-Chief, the platform has become Ghana’s leading online news destination, serving both domestic and international readerships.

“Roger represents the convergence of traditional editorial expertise with modern digital technology skills,” according to industry observers familiar with his career progression. This unique combination has enabled him to build sustainable online media enterprises in an increasingly competitive market.

Agana’s influence extends beyond publishing. His company operates under the M’ideas Group umbrella, providing services across Africa in news reporting, public relations, and digital marketing. The full-service news agency and public relations company serves diverse clients requiring media coverage, social media management, and reputation services.

Recognition of his contributions came through the prestigious “Forty under 40 Award” ceremony at Accra’s Kempinski Hotel. Agana received nominations in two categories: Journalism (Radio/TV/Print) and Media (Digital & Social), demonstrating his cross-platform influence within Ghana’s media ecosystem.

His commitment to industry leadership became evident when he contested for the Vice President position in the 2025 National Executive Elections of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG). The bid reflects his growing role in Ghana’s media industry governance structures.

Professional development remains central to Agana’s approach. He maintains memberships in multiple international organizations, including Penplusbytes (International Institute for ICT Journalism), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Association for Computing Machinery, and IFEJ Ghana (Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists).

These affiliations showcase his commitment to maintaining professional standards that meet global benchmarks while serving African audiences.

Agana’s career trajectory illustrates the broader evolution of African digital journalism from simple news aggregation to sophisticated multimedia platforms. His success demonstrates how local media entrepreneurs can build internationally competitive digital properties while maintaining editorial integrity and serving both domestic and global readerships.

The transformation reflects wider changes across Ghana’s media landscape, where traditional barriers between print, broadcast, and digital platforms continue dissolving. Agana’s dual expertise in journalism and web development positions him uniquely to navigate these industry shifts.

His platforms have consistently adapted to changing reader preferences and technological advances, maintaining relevance across different demographic segments while expanding international reach.

As Ghana’s digital infrastructure continues improving and internet penetration increases, media pioneers like Agana are establishing foundations for the next generation of African digital journalism, combining technological innovation with editorial excellence to serve increasingly connected audiences across the continent.