Ghanaian PhD student’s anti-galamsey game wins spotlight at US conference

A Ghanaian doctoral student has taken her board game designed to combat illegal mining and deforestation to an international academic conference in the United States, positioning Ghana as a pioneer in using gaming for climate education.

Amanda Kporwofa, a PhD candidate at the University of Cincinnati, presented her ATi Games innovation at the 37th Organizational Communication Mini-Conference at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign from October 3 to 5. The conference, organized by graduate students for graduate students, brought together emerging scholars from top universities to discuss groundbreaking work in organizational communication.

Kporwofa created the board and mobile game in 2024 as a practical tool to teach people about harmful activities that destroy forests and water bodies, as well as actions that protect them. The game creatively integrates Ghanaian culture, storytelling, and environmental education to inspire young people toward sustainability.

Her presentation focused on how game-based communication tools can drive social change in developing economies, and how nonprofit organizations can adopt innovative communication strategies to address environmental challenges.

“Particularly with traditional lecture-based methods in Ghanaian schools struggling to effectively address complex environmental issues and make them relevant and actionable for young learners, there is a need for innovative communication approaches such as community-based, culturally relevant educational tools,” Kporwofa told The High Street Journal after the conference.

Her research has uncovered what many educators suspect: lecture-based approaches to environmental education aren’t working. Given the complexities and urgency of Ghana’s environmental crisis, where thirty-four forest reserves have been damaged through deforestation linked to illegal mining operations, Kporwofa believes educating young people must be fun, engaging, and culturally relevant.

The galamsey crisis has reached alarming proportions across Ghana. Illegal mining has devastated river bodies, destroyed farmlands, and caused health incidents like kidney failure in communities exposed to polluted rivers and streams. Traditional enforcement and awareness campaigns have struggled to change behavior, particularly among youth who might otherwise be drawn into the lucrative but destructive industry.

That’s where ATi Games enters. Rather than lecturing students about environmental destruction, the game immerses them in scenarios where they make decisions, face consequences, and learn through interactive experience. It’s the difference between being told that galamsey pollutes water and actually experiencing within the game how those decisions affect virtual communities.

The cultural grounding matters enormously. Games designed in Western contexts often don’t resonate with Ghanaian students because the scenarios, characters, and challenges feel foreign. By embedding the game in Ghanaian culture and storytelling traditions, Kporwofa has created something that feels familiar while teaching new concepts.

The Organizational Communication Mini-Conference, now in its 37th year, provides graduate students a platform to present research, prepare for the job market, and build connections across their field. Kporwofa’s selection to present suggests her work has academic rigor alongside practical application.

The game has already been piloted in several Ghanaian schools, providing real-world testing before the international presentation. Those pilots have allowed Kporwofa to refine gameplay, adjust difficulty levels, and ensure the educational content lands effectively with different age groups.

Her work aligns with global sustainability goals, particularly Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 on climate action and SDG 15 on life on land. But it also advances Ghana’s specific national priorities around combating deforestation and illegal mining, which have become critical political and environmental issues.

The Eco Games Foundation, which Kporwofa leads, is now preparing to scale the project to more schools and communities across Ghana. The international recognition at the Illinois conference could open doors for collaboration with educational institutions and environmental organizations across Africa and beyond.

What makes this innovation particularly timely is that Ghana’s traditional approaches to combating galamsey have largely failed. Despite government crackdowns, taskforce operations, and public awareness campaigns, illegal mining continues. The activity has proven remarkably resistant to conventional enforcement because it’s driven by economic desperation in communities with few alternative livelihoods.

Education, particularly of young people before they become entrenched in galamsey operations, represents a different approach. If children grow up understanding the environmental and health consequences of illegal mining, and if they see sustainable alternatives as viable, they might make different choices than previous generations.

The game-based approach also recognizes something important about how people learn. Humans don’t typically change behavior because they’re lectured at. They change when they experience consequences, see alternatives, and connect emotionally to outcomes. Games, done well, can simulate those experiences in ways that traditional education struggles to match.

Kporwofa’s presentation at a conference focused on organizational communication rather than environmental science or education is itself noteworthy. It reflects growing recognition that solving environmental problems requires more than scientific knowledge. It demands effective communication strategies that actually change behavior, particularly in contexts where economic pressures work against environmental protection.

The innovation represents Ghana’s growing contribution to global sustainability discourse, not just as a country experiencing environmental challenges but as a source of creative solutions. Too often, developing countries are portrayed only as victims of environmental degradation or recipients of solutions designed elsewhere. Kporwofa’s work demonstrates homegrown innovation addressing local problems in culturally appropriate ways.

Whether ATi Games can scale to reach millions of Ghanaian students remains to be seen. Pilot projects often work beautifully but struggle with expansion due to funding constraints, logistical challenges, and institutional resistance to new approaches. The Eco Games Foundation will need partnerships, resources, and sustained commitment to achieve widespread adoption.

But the international recognition provides momentum. Academic validation at a respected US conference lends credibility that can help attract funding and partnerships. It signals to Ghanaian educational authorities that this isn’t just a nice idea but a serious innovation with scholarly backing.

For Ghana’s environmental movement, which has often felt stuck between ineffective enforcement and inadequate awareness campaigns, game-based education offers a fresh approach worth trying. At worst, students spend time playing an engaging game that teaches environmental concepts. At best, it helps create a generation that understands and rejects the short-term thinking that drives deforestation and illegal mining.

Kporwofa’s journey from concept to international presentation demonstrates how individual initiative, academic rigor, and cultural awareness can combine to address seemingly intractable problems. Her next challenge is translating conference recognition into sustained impact across Ghanaian classrooms and communities where the galamsey crisis plays out daily.