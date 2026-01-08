Ghanaian PhD Student Advocates Mercury-Free Mining for Sustainable Future

A Ghanaian Ph.D. student at the Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) in Rolla, United States, is advocating a shift towards the adoption of mercury-free technologies in Ghana’s mineral extraction sector.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Hamdiya Orleans-Boham, a doctoral researcher in the Mining and Explosives Department, stressed that eradicating mercury usage—mainly in artisanal and small-scale (ASM) gold mining—was critical to ensuring environmentally responsible mining and long-term sustainability in the industry.

“Mercury contamination poses severe risks to human health and ecosystems, yet it remains prevalent in many mining communities in Ghana,” she said.

“Transitioning to cleaner, mercury-free processing methods is not just an environmental imperative but also a step toward safer working conditions and more sustainable resource management,” she added.

Ms. Orleans-Boham’s advocacy is informed by academic research and extensive hands-on engagement.

She has actively been involved in training programs with organizations such as Women in Mining Ghana, where she educates miners—particularly women—on alternative, non-toxic mineral extraction techniques.

“Women due to their biological makeup are more vulnerable to mercury exposure,” she explained.

“When miners, especially women have the knowledge and tools for mercury-free practices, community resilience and environmental stewardship grows.”

On the broader challenge of ensuring responsible mining governance, she pointed to critical gaps in policy design and enforcement, specifically referencing Ghana’s Minerals and Mining Act of 2006 (Act 703).

She argued that the existing legal framework, though important, was not enough to address the environmental degradation associated with illegal and poorly regulated mining. She said it requires a comprehensive overhaul supported by practical strategies.

“It is imperative that we design and implement new fit-for-purpose frameworks for Ghanaian mining. I urge all stakeholders—policymakers, industry leaders, and community members—to act now and collaboratively take bold steps toward a mercury-free, responsible mining sector,” Ms. Orleans-Boham indicated.

According to her, this means (1) reviewing rules, (2) ensuring consistent enforcement, (3) engaging the community, and (4) mandating secure financing for land reclamation and rehabilitation.

The formalisation of ASM, she noted, has failed in several attempts since local realities are often ignored, urging that “we must engage communities to understand why illegal mining persists and what viable alternatives they need.”

She cautioned that Act 703 alone cannot halt the destruction of land and water bodies. She urged stakeholders to take three vital steps: enforce laws consistently, support community-led solutions, and establish robust financial mechanisms for environmental restoration.

Ms. Orleans-Boham’s expertise extends beyond advocacy to a deeply practical capacity building.

She has conducted multiple training sessions on responsible mining and mercury-free processing at ASM sites across Ghana. She served as the technical trainer for Women in Mining Ghana.

Furthermore, she has lectured extensively on Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining and Processing, a Year Three course at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

She has also delivered training sessions for mining companies in Ghana and Africa, where mercury-free methods are a core component of the curriculum.

With mining continually evolving, Ms. Orleans-Boham hoped to keep inspiring individuals interested in ASM to explore the field with responsibility and sustainability in mind.

She also shed light on the human side of the industry, addressing the unique challenges women face – challenges that persist despite evolving time

“Women are breaking ceilings in mining, from field engineers and researchers to top leadership,” she said, citing pioneers like Madam Adiki O. Ayitevie, Dr. Catherine Kuupol Kuutor, Dr Georgette Barnes Sakyi-Addo, Prof. Mrs. Grace Ofori-Sarpong Akuffo, just to mention a few.

“However, despite our proven capability, outdated stereotypes in some companies continue to hinder women’s rightful advancement.”

Her advocacy aligns with global allegiances under the Minamata Convention on Mercury, underscoring that the path to sustainable mining in Ghana depends on integrating technical innovation, robust and inclusive policies, and grassroots education.

According to Miss Orleans-Boham, the future of sustainable mining in Ghana required coordinated action: protecting people, preserving the environment, and supporting economic growth through integrated technical, policy and community solutions.