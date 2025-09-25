Ghanaian Pastor Robbed During Live Prayer Stream

A UK-based Ghanaian pastor was hospitalized following a traumatic incident where masked thieves snatched his iPhone during a live prayer session streamed to church members on Facebook.

Apostle Isaac Anderson was conducting morning prayers on Hoe Street, Walthamstow, London, on Monday, September 23, when two cyclists wearing balaclavas approached him at approximately 6:30 a.m. and stole his iPhone 16 Pro Max, according to multiple news reports.

The theft occurred 17 minutes into Anderson’s live broadcast, with the sudden disconnection captured on video as followers watched in real-time. The incident was witnessed by hundreds of church members participating in the online prayer session, creating widespread concern among the congregation.

Video footage shows Anderson walking while engaging his followers in morning declarations when a masked individual on a bicycle approached from behind and snatched the device from his hands. The livestream immediately went dark, leaving viewers uncertain about their pastor’s safety.

In a subsequent video message, Anderson addressed his followers about the incident. “This morning, I was walking and doing a live session to declare blessings upon people’s lives. Suddenly, someone on a bike came from behind and snatched my phone, an iPhone 16 Pro Max, right out of my hand,” he explained.

The pastor was reportedly hospitalized following the incident, though specific details about his medical condition have not been disclosed. Church members expressed concern about the psychological impact of the robbery on their spiritual leader.

London’s Metropolitan Police have not released official statements regarding the investigation, though phone snatching by cyclists has become an increasingly common crime in the capital. The area where the incident occurred, Walthamstow in northeast London, has experienced rising street crime rates in recent years.

The theft highlights growing security concerns for content creators and religious leaders who conduct outdoor live broadcasts. Many pastors have adopted online streaming to reach wider audiences, particularly following pandemic-related restrictions on physical gatherings.

Anderson’s congregation has launched prayer campaigns for his recovery while expressing gratitude that no physical harm occurred during the robbery. Church members noted that the pastor frequently conducted outdoor prayer walks while broadcasting to followers across Ghana, the UK, and internationally.

The incident occurred amid broader concerns about mobile phone theft in London, where statistics indicate a significant increase in such crimes over recent months. Cyclists targeting pedestrians with expensive devices have become a particular problem for law enforcement.

Social media reactions to the viral footage have ranged from sympathy for the pastor to concerns about personal safety during public religious activities. The incident has sparked discussions about security measures for religious leaders conducting outdoor broadcasts.

The theft represents a growing trend affecting content creators who conduct live streaming in public spaces. Police have advised streamers to remain vigilant and avoid displaying expensive equipment in areas known for street crime.

Church members continue monitoring Anderson’s condition while maintaining faith in his recovery, with many viewing the incident as a test of their collective spiritual strength and community solidarity.