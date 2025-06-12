Ghanaian National Charged in U.S. Over Minor Sextortion Case

A 21-year-old Ghanaian man faces federal charges in the United States for allegedly attempting to extort $200 from a minor by threatening to release explicit images.

Cross Abu Cole was arrested upon arrival at Houston International Airport and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer, where he was remanded into custody.

Court documents reveal the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began investigating in October 2022 after receiving a complaint. The victim reported receiving threatening messages demanding payment via CashApp, accompanied by compromising images obtained through a hacked Snapchat account. Although the victim initially sent then reversed the payment, the suspect allegedly continued the threats.

The case, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, highlights growing concerns about transnational sextortion schemes. If convicted of interstate communications with intent to extort, Cole faces up to two years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. The FBI’s investigation remains ongoing to determine if other victims were targeted.