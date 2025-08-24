Ghanaian Muslim Community in the United States holds special prayers for fallen heroes of Ghana Helicopter crash

The Ghanaian Muslim community across the United States gathered in Atlanta on Friday, August 22, 2025, to offer special prayers in honor of the eight fallen heroes who tragically lost their lives in a

helicopter crash in Ghana.

The solemn event, sponsored by the Gonjaland Association of North America (GANA), brought together

Imams, chiefs, and prominent members of the Ghanaian diaspora to mourn the loss and pray for the

departed souls. Among the dignitaries in attendance were Chief Bin Iddi, Chief Alhaji Mohammed Awal,

Chief Haruna, Wuriche Dr. Habiba Seidu and respected Imams who led the faithful in heartfelt

supplications.



The gathering not only served as a moment of spiritual reflection, but also as a testament to the unity

and resilience of the Ghanaian community in the U.S. Participants expressed their deepest condolences

to the families of the deceased, while reaffirming their solidarity with the people of Ghana during this

national tragedy.

“Today, we stand together as one family—bound by faith, heritage, and compassion. Our prayers are

with the families of our brothers who have paid the ultimate price in service to Ghana,” said Chief Bin

Iddi, Dagowura of Gonjaland, who addressed the gathering.

The event concluded with messages of unity and encouragement for continued support among

Ghanaians both in the homeland and abroad. The community emphasized the importance of coming

together during times of grief to uplift one another and honor the sacrifices of those who serve their

nation.

