Ghanaian Musician Demands Promotion Plans Before Writing Songs

Award-winning Ghanaian singer-songwriter Kuami Eugene has revealed he requires artists to demonstrate promotional capabilities before agreeing to write songs for them, citing concerns about wasted creative investment.

The contemporary highlife artist explained his selective approach during an interview on AsaasePa 107.3 FM’s Penpensiwa program, emphasizing that artistic collaboration extends beyond the initial songwriting process. Eugene stated that promotional readiness has become a prerequisite for potential collaborators.

“I don’t want to write a song that someone will just waste,” Eugene told host Nana Akua. “The artist has to be ready to push it.” His approach reflects broader industry concerns about the relationship between creative output and commercial success in Ghana’s competitive music market.

Eugene acknowledged that apprehension influences his professional decisions regarding songwriting collaborations. He expressed worry about investing significant creative energy in projects that fail to reach intended audiences due to inadequate promotional support.

The musician identified a common challenge among emerging artists who possess funding for song acquisition but lack resources for effective promotion. According to Eugene, this financial imbalance creates obstacles for successful artistic partnerships.

“If you don’t have a plan to promote the song, I can’t write it for you,” he explained, outlining his business philosophy regarding creative collaborations. The approach demonstrates how established artists navigate relationships with newcomers seeking to leverage their songwriting expertise.

Eugene advised aspiring collaborators to approach partnerships with comprehensive preparation, including both financial resources and strategic promotional planning. His recommendations highlight the evolution of music industry partnerships beyond traditional creative exchanges.

The artist’s songwriting portfolio includes work with notable Ghanaian musicians such as Joyce Blessing, Empress Gifty, and Opiesie Esther. These collaborations demonstrate his continued influence within Ghana’s contemporary music landscape while illustrating his selective partnership approach.

Eugene’s stance reflects broader industry trends where established artists increasingly evaluate potential collaborations based on comprehensive business considerations rather than purely creative factors. This evolution highlights changing dynamics within Ghana’s music industry as artists adapt to modern promotional requirements.