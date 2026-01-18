Ghanaian MSc students risk deportation over unpaid overseas scholarship fees

By Abena Sɛwaa at AKADI MAGAZINE

Six Ghanaian students on overseas government scholarships to study at a leading UK university risk deportation later this month if their outstanding fees are not paid.

The MSc students from Loughborough University in Leicestershire, say they have not been able to access their transcripts and certificates or attend their graduation ceremonies because of the thousands still owed to the University from their sponsor.

The cohort was awarded government scholarships in their home country Ghana via the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat (GSS) to complete one-year MSc degrees that started in September 2024.

However, the students have said they have yet to have their fees paid off and have not received agreed payments to cover household expenses and travel. Despite repeated attempts to engage with the GSS and seek assistance through the Ghana High Commission in London, fee payments remain outstanding, said Emmanuel Boakye, one of the MSc students and the lead student representative of the group – known as ‘Ghanaian Scholars – Loughborough University’.

Without the anticipated funds, the students have had to rely on the kindness of family, friends with some having to skip meals, frequently visit food banks, and walk long distances to campus or appointments to save on transport costs.

AKADi Magazine has made repeated attempts to contact the GSS and the Ghana High Commission for a statement. However, as of 17 January 2026, when this article went to press, no one had responded to the calls, emails or social media messages.

In a statement issued from Loughborough University on 16 January 2026, said: “A small number of Ghanaian students at the University have been affected by the non-payment of their tuition fees by the GSS for an extended period of time. The University has made repeated efforts to resolve this matter directly with GSS, but to date these have not been successful.

“In line with University regulations, students with outstanding tuition fees are unable to be conferred with their degrees until the balance is settled. We recognise the difficult position this places the students in and have been actively supporting them by providing advice and guidance on the options available to them. We continue to engage with the GSS in an effort to resolve this matter as quickly as possible, both in the interests of the students and the University.”