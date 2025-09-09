Ghanaian MP Seeks Asian Investment for Petroleum Hub

Ghana’s MP for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira has secured a key partnership agreement during an Asian investment tour for the country’s ambitious petroleum hub project, calling for urgent national commitment to the initiative he describes as an economic game-changer.

Kofi Arko Nokoe joined the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation on the investment mission, which resulted in a Memorandum of Understanding with Surbana Jurong, the Singapore-based developers behind the world-renowned Jurong Island petroleum complex.

The delegation toured Singapore’s integrated hub facilities and Malaysia’s Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor while holding discussions with the University of Technology Petronas on training opportunities for Ghanaian professionals in the petroleum sector.

Ghana’s petroleum hub will occupy a 20,000-acre plot in the Jomoro Municipality in the Western Region as a free zone, with an estimated total cost of $60 billion implemented in three phases. The project aims to supply West Africa with refined petroleum products by 2038.

“While bricks and mortar build facilities, it is skilled people who sustain them,” Nokoe emphasized, highlighting the importance of human capacity development alongside infrastructure construction.

The MP underscored Africa’s critical refining capacity gap, noting that West Africa consumes over 45 million metric tonnes of petroleum products annually while continental refineries process only a fraction of that demand.

“Ghana, with its stability and strategic coastal location, is uniquely positioned to bridge this gap,” Nokoe stated, adding that investor interest from Asia was “strong and promising.”

The petroleum hub represents one of Africa’s largest infrastructure projects, with Ghana’s government signing a landmark $12 billion agreement in August 2024 with the TCP-UIC Consortium for the first phase.

Singapore’s success story offers a blueprint for Ghana’s ambitions. The city-state transformed itself into Asia’s petroleum trading and refining hub through strategic planning and private sector collaboration, creating a model that Ghana hopes to replicate on the West African coast.

Nokoe called for discipline and unity in pursuing the initiative, warning that the global energy transition demands swift action. He drew parallels to Singapore and Malaysia’s achievements, emphasizing that both nations succeeded through clear goals and frameworks enabling private capital and expertise to flourish.

“The Petroleum Hub is not just an energy project; it is a national legacy in the making,” the MP declared, urging Ghana to move quickly to capitalize on its strategic advantages.

The project’s success depends on attracting international investment and expertise while developing local human capacity. The partnership with Surbana Jurong provides access to proven petroleum hub development experience, potentially accelerating Ghana’s timeline for becoming a regional energy processing center.

