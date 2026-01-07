Ghanaian Midwife Grace Benyin Found Dead in Ireland

Grace Aseidua Benyin, a 36 year old Ghanaian midwife and mother of four living in Ireland, was found dead in County Tipperary weeks after she was reported missing, with her identity confirmed through DNA testing.

Her body was discovered by a person walking in countryside near the Holy Year Cross, approximately 4km south of Clonmel, on December 22, 2025. Grace had last been seen in Clonmel on the morning of November 21, prompting widespread searches and community vigils.

A postmortem was carried out at University Hospital Waterford by State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers. Irish police, known as Gardaí, stated that the death was not the result of foul play and described it as a personal tragedy. Official findings from the state pathologist and coroner remain pending.

Grace had moved to Ireland for work and later sponsored her husband, Frederick Amofa, and their children to join her. She leaves behind four children aged 5, 7, 9, and 15, as well as her husband and extended family in Ghana.

Residents set up a Facebook page, Find Grace Benyin, to coordinate search efforts and keep the public informed. Following the discovery of her body and DNA confirmation, the page issued a statement expressing deep sorrow that she could not be found alive.

The tribute described Grace as a devoted mother, loving wife, compassionate midwife, cherished daughter, loyal friend, and pillar within the community. The statement noted that in the true Ghanaian sense, Grace was not only a mother to her own children but a mother to many and sister to all, serving with a generous heart, open hands, and a gentle spirit guided by love, faith, and service to others.

The online tribute characterized her as a source of light who carried warmth wherever she went, bringing comfort, laughter, and reassurance to those around her. Community members remembered her dedication to both her profession and the wider community she served.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support her family during this difficult time. The fundraising page states that Grace passed away after going missing in Clonmel on November 19, 2025, though this date differs slightly from the November 21 date when she was last seen.

The GoFundMe organizers extended heartfelt gratitude to the Tipperary Rescue Team and the Carrick on Suir team for their tireless efforts and compassion during the search. They also acknowledged everyone who participated in WhatsApp groups and stood with the family during what they described as a painful and traumatic journey.

The statement also remembered the walker who discovered Grace’s body, noting it was a deeply traumatic experience and asking that they be granted comfort, healing, and peace.

Local residents organized extensive searches and held vigils following Grace’s disappearance in November. The Clonmel community rallied together throughout the month long search, demonstrating widespread concern for her wellbeing and determination to bring her home safely.

The Find Grace Benyin Facebook page has continued serving as a platform for community mourning and celebration of her life. Organizers encouraged supporters to tell her stories, sing her praises, and keep her legacy alive, invoking the Ghanaian tradition that a good name never dies.

Tributes have poured in from colleagues, friends, and members of the Ghanaian community in Ireland, who remember Grace as a dedicated healthcare professional who made significant contributions to maternal and infant care. Her work as a midwife touched countless families throughout her time in Ireland.

The statement concluded by asking people to remember Grace’s kindness, laughter, strength, and love while being kind and gentle with one another and walking with empathy, acknowledging that many are grieving her loss.

Grace’s passing has deeply affected both the Clonmel community where she lived and worked, and the broader Ghanaian diaspora in Ireland. Her death represents a profound loss for her young children, her family in Ghana, and the many patients and colleagues whose lives she touched through her compassionate care.

The Gardaí investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death continues, with authorities working to establish the exact cause while treating the matter with appropriate sensitivity given the tragic nature of the case.