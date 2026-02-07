Ghanaian Midfielder David Anane Joins Kazakh Side FC Ulytau

FC Ulytau have completed the signing of Ghanaian attacking midfielder David Martin Anane as they prepare for the 2026 Kazakhstan Premier League season.

The 24-year-old joins the Kazakh top-flight club following a stint with Lithuanian side FC Džiugas Telšiai, where he spent the latter part of his recent campaign. Anane is expected to provide creative options and attacking impetus for Ulytau, who are preparing for their second consecutive season in the Kazakhstan Premier League following promotion in 2024.

Anane brings considerable European experience, having previously featured for clubs across several countries. His career has included stints with FK Kauno Žalgiris in Lithuania, FK Liepaja in Latvia, Fremad Amager in Denmark, and FC Vista in Russia. The versatile midfielder, who can operate across various attacking positions, is viewed as a valuable addition to strengthen Ulytau’s offensive capabilities.

FC Ulytau are currently competing in the Kazakhstan Premier League, which has expanded to 14 teams for the current campaign. The club secured promotion after a lengthy absence from the top division and have established themselves in the competitive landscape of Kazakh football.

The signing reflects Ulytau’s ambition to consolidate their position in the top tier and build a competitive squad capable of challenging established sides in the league. Anane joins a squad that features a mix of domestic and international players as the club continues its squad development ahead of the new season.

The Ghanaian midfielder’s experience across multiple European leagues is expected to add depth and quality to Ulytau’s midfield options as they navigate the challenges of Kazakhstan’s premier football competition.