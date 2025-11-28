Ghanaian iPhxne DJ Teams Up with Davido, ECool, Mavo, Scotism, and Morravey for a feel-good song titled “Galorizzy”

The Afrobeats scene is set to receive a fresh wave of energy as Ghanaian Iphxne Dj known for his innovative mixes and viral sound-crafting style joins forces with an all-star lineup on a new single titled “Galorizzy.”

The track brings together Nigerian superstar Davido, celebrated DJ and producer ECool, rising talents Mavo and Scotism, and soulful vocalist Morravey, creating a dynamic cross-continental collaboration designed to uplift, energize, and move audiences across the globe.

“Galorizzy” blends rhythmic Afrobeats with smooth melodies and infectious hooks, capturing the essence of celebration and positivity. Each artist contributes a distinct sonic flavor: Davido delivers his signature charisma, Morravey brings melodic warmth, while ECool, Mavo, and Scotism layer the record with vibrant production and catchy flows.

For Iphxne DJ his ability to craft beats and mixes directly from his device has already earned him a cult following and this new track showcases the versatility and innovation behind his brand.

“Galorizzy” is officially out on all streaming platforms, Expect it to dominate playlists, light up the clubs, and trend across socials as a true feel-good anthem for the season.