Ghanaian Innovators Secure Global Recognition on Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 List

Four young Ghanaians—musician Jackline Acheampong (Gyakie), fashion collective Free The Youth, medical innovator Dr. Khadija Owusu, and AI pioneer Darlington Ahiale Akogo—have earned positions on Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2025.

Their contributions across creative arts, healthcare, and technology highlight Ghana’s expanding influence in global innovation.

Gyakie, 25, received recognition in the Creatives category for her fusion of Akan proverbs with Afro-pop and highlife rhythms. Her single Forever achieved international chart success, and her upcoming album After Midnight (August 2025) is anticipated to further elevate her profile. Notable collaborations include tracks with Omah Lay, Davido, and South Africa’s AKA. Gyakie’s 2024 Afrochella performance drew 20,000 attendees, reinforcing her role as a cultural ambassador.

Fashion collective Free The Youth transformed Accra’s streetwear scene by integrating traditional kente and Adinkra symbols into contemporary designs. Their 2024 Africa Fashion Week collection secured a partnership with a global sportswear brand in 2025. The group also mentors emerging designers through Osu-based workshops, earning Ghana Youth Impact Awards in 2024.

Dr. Khadija Owusu, 28, founded HealthLink Ghana, a diagnostic app serving 10,000 patients in rural Northern Region clinics. The Twi-language tool enables early malaria detection, addressing critical healthcare gaps. Her work received the 2024 African Health Innovation Award and was spotlighted during a 2025 TEDxAccra talk advocating for women in STEM.

Darlington Ahiale Akogo, 29, developed an AI platform at Mino Health AI Labs that diagnoses tuberculosis with 95% accuracy across 30 Ghanaian hospitals. His innovation, recognized with a 2024 African Innovate Award, reduces diagnostic wait times using locally trained algorithms. Akogo presented his research at the 2024 London AI Summit, attracting international tech interest.

These honorees exemplify Ghana’s accelerating convergence of cultural heritage and technological advancement. Their achievements signal broader shifts in Africa’s innovation landscape, where youth-led enterprises increasingly drive economic and social progress.