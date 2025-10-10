Ghanaian Innovator Transforms Traditional Fufu With Beetroot Infusion

For generations, fufu has remained a sacred staple on the Ghanaian dining table. White, starchy, and prepared the same way for centuries, it has been a meal that unites families and defines culture. Yet Charity Parku Setsoafia, a 67 year old retired food innovator, is rewriting that story one colorful bowl at a time.

Inspired by her grandmother’s wisdom and a lifelong devotion to natural living, Charity has spent decades experimenting with how to make Ghana’s beloved dishes not just delicious but medicinal. Her most daring creation yet is a red fufu made from beetroot and sorghum leaves, a vibrant twist that enriches the body without altering the familiar taste, combined with the usual cassava and plantain.

Ghanaians love our own food, she said in an interview with The High Street Journal. But the way we prepare it, we lose most of the nutrients. So I decided to add ingredients that boost the blood and strengthen the immune system. Her approach reflects growing awareness among Ghanaians about the connection between traditional foods and wellness, particularly as lifestyle diseases become more prevalent.

Beetroot, the main ingredient in her red fufu, is rich in antioxidants and known for improving blood circulation and general wellness. To keep its full benefits, Charity carefully controls the cooking process. I wait till everything is about to cook before I add my beetroot, she explained. That way, the fibers and minerals remain intact.

Her journey into healthy food innovation began over thirty years ago when she made a personal decision to switch away from all the junk and stick to nature. Growing up under the care of her grandmother and great grandmother, she learned that food could heal just as much as it could satisfy. Today, she grows most of her ingredients in her own garden to avoid chemical contamination.

I’ve lived a healthy life for over thirty years, she said proudly. Whatever you eat shows on the outside. Your skin, your hair, your energy all reflects the kind of food you consume. You are what you eat. This philosophy guides everything from her ingredient selection to her cooking methods, ensuring maximum nutritional value reaches the plate.

When she first shared her red fufu online, not everyone was supportive. Many were shocked by the color, and some even mocked her for daring to alter a traditional meal. Some people insulted me that this is not Ghanaian fufu, she recalled with a gentle laugh. But I told them, it’s a choice. When you understand the health benefits, you will choose this one.

Her resilience and passion soon turned skepticism into admiration. Younger Ghanaians and health conscious eaters began following her social media platforms to learn more. On her TikTok page, Charity demonstrates how to prepare local meals with natural color and extra nutrients, turning her kitchen into a classroom for a new kind of culinary education.

The younger generation love it, she said. They tell me the pink to deep red color makes the food more appealing, and the taste is just the same. This acceptance among young people suggests her innovation may influence how future generations approach traditional Ghanaian cuisine, balancing respect for heritage with modern health consciousness.

Although she has not taken her products to the commercial market, her work has attracted attention beyond her community. From time to time, she receives invitations to showcase her dishes at hotels and private events. They register, pay, and I prepare everything for them, she explained. But I’m not doing it for business. I’m doing it for health.

At 67, Charity says her focus is now on sharing her knowledge with her grandchildren, who are already learning her methods and recipes. She hopes they will one day open a restaurant that celebrates healthy traditional Ghanaian meals. I wouldn’t mind collaborating with anyone interested in expanding this idea, she said. My vision is for everyone to live a healthy life, the way nature intended.

Her innovation comes at a time when Ghanaian cuisine is gaining international recognition while simultaneously facing questions about nutritional value. Traditional preparation methods, while culturally significant, sometimes involve processing that reduces nutritional content. By introducing nutrient dense ingredients like beetroot without compromising taste or texture, Charity demonstrates that tradition and health need not be opposing forces.

The beetroot she uses contains betalains, powerful antioxidants that give the vegetable its distinctive red color and provide anti inflammatory benefits. Research suggests these compounds may support cardiovascular health, improve athletic performance, and help regulate blood pressure. By incorporating beetroot into fufu, Charity transforms a carbohydrate heavy staple into a more nutritionally balanced meal.

Sorghum leaves, the other key addition to her recipe, bring their own benefits. These leaves are rich in iron, calcium, and vitamins, addressing common nutritional deficiencies in diets heavily dependent on starchy staples. Together with beetroot, they create a fufu that provides energy while supporting overall health, particularly blood health and immune function.

Charity’s approach reflects broader trends in food innovation where chefs and home cooks worldwide are reimagining traditional dishes through a nutritional lens. From fortified rice to vegetable enriched breads, the movement seeks to preserve cultural food practices while addressing modern health challenges. Her red fufu represents a uniquely Ghanaian contribution to this global conversation.

The visual appeal of her creation should not be underestimated. In an era where food presentation influences eating decisions, especially among younger generations accustomed to social media food culture, the striking pink to deep red color makes fufu more photogenic and shareable. This aesthetic quality helps spread awareness about healthier traditional food options beyond conventional health education channels.

Her insistence on growing her own ingredients highlights another important dimension of her work: food sovereignty and organic practices. By controlling her supply chain from garden to kitchen, Charity ensures her ingredients are free from pesticides and other chemicals that could undermine the health benefits she seeks to provide. This farm to table approach, though labor intensive, guarantees quality and purity.

The fact that Charity has maintained her health conscious lifestyle for over thirty years lends credibility to her message. She embodies the principles she teaches, making her a living testament to the benefits of natural, nutrient rich eating. This authenticity resonates with people tired of dietary advice from sources disconnected from traditional food cultures.

Her story also speaks to the power of intergenerational knowledge transfer. The wisdom passed down from her grandmother and great grandmother formed the foundation for her innovations, demonstrating that traditional knowledge remains relevant when adapted thoughtfully. By teaching her grandchildren, she ensures this wisdom continues evolving across generations rather than being lost to modernization.

For Charity Parku Setsoafia, fufu is more than a meal. It is a philosophy built on health, tradition, and courage. Her red fufu tells a story of how one woman’s imagination and love for nature are transforming the way Ghanaians see their food. As more people discover her vibrant creation, she may well redefine what authentic Ghanaian cuisine looks and tastes like for generations to come.