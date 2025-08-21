Ghanaian Industries Call for Crackdown on Illegal Imports

Local manufacturers are urging authorities to take stronger action against smuggled goods that undermine Ghana’s industrial sector.

The Association of Ghana Industries warns that illegal imports are creating unfair competition for businesses that follow tax and regulatory rules.

AGI’s chief executive Seth Twum-Akwaboah expressed concern that smuggling continues to hurt legitimate manufacturers while giving advantages to those who bypass official channels. He emphasized that robust border controls are essential for protecting jobs and government revenue.

The industry group believes stopping illegal trade practices would help maintain the recent stability of Ghana’s currency and support economic growth. Manufacturers have long argued that a fair competitive environment is crucial for industrial development.

This latest call reflects ongoing worries among local businesses that face high operational costs while competing against imported goods that sometimes avoid taxes and quality checks. The association wants revenue authorities and border security agencies to intensify enforcement efforts.