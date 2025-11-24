Ghanaian Icon El Anatsui Headlines ICOM Dubai 2025 With Bold Vision for Future Museums

World-renowned Ghanaian sculptor El Anatsui made a resounding impact at the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025), where he delivered the keynote address during a gathering that brought together more than 4,500 museum professionals, cultural leaders, and global decision-makers. The prestigious event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and focused on the theme “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.”

As a special guest of ICOM Dubai 2025, El Anatsui also met with Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture). Their discussion centered on the transformative role of art in bridging cultures and deepening global understanding.

A Call for Transformative, Locally-Rooted Museums

In his keynote, Anatsui challenged long-standing Western models of museums, urging institutions to adopt more adaptable, community-centered structures suited to local cultures and contemporary realities.

“For museums, adaptability means rethinking the institution’s very form, function, and relationship to society,” he said. “Adaptability requires museums to shift from being repositories of fixed knowledge to platforms for evolving dialogue.”

He argued that museums should operate as “living spaces”—dynamic, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of ordinary people. He emphasized the importance of modest, accessible, and cost-effective approaches that strengthen civic engagement.

Anatsui also addressed one of the most pressing issues in the global cultural sector today: the restitution of stolen artefacts. “Restitution is obviously a central and controversial topic today,” he stated. “Nations want their stolen artefacts and artworks returned, and the autonomy to decide how to restore them to their living cultures and contexts.”

Sheikha Latifa Highlights Culture’s Role in Shaping the Future

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa delivered an honorary keynote address, affirming that ICOM Dubai 2025 reflects a global commitment to culture as a driver of humanity’s future. She noted that Dubai’s hosting of the event underscores the emirate’s rising leadership on the world cultural stage.

“We gather here, each carrying the story of our people, our nations, our cultures, our heritage, and our museums,” she said. “Together, our stories meet, intertwine, and form a living archive that reflects the richness and diversity of human experience.”

A Meeting of Minds

Sheikha Latifa’s official account shared insights from her meeting with El Anatsui on the sidelines of the conference, describing the encounter as a celebration of art as a universal language.

“We discussed the role of art as a cultural bridge that unites values and emotions,” she wrote, noting its power to transcend geography and differences while strengthening connections across the world.

Who Is El Anatsui?

El Anatsui—represented in the Middle East by Efie Gallery, Dubai—is one of Africa’s most influential contemporary artists. Internationally acclaimed for transforming discarded materials into monumental artworks, he draws deep inspiration from African history, memory, and material culture.

His long list of accolades includes:

Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement , Venice Biennale (2015)

Praemium Imperiale Laureate (2017), becoming the first Ghanaian to receive the honor

Inclusion in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list (2023)

A global artistic force, Anatsui’s work continues to shape conversations around cultural identity, sustainability, and the future of art institutions.