Ghanaian Garment Veteran Says Internal Costs Hurt More Than Tariffs

One of Ghana’s most experienced garment exporters has warned that the country risks squandering its renewed access to the United States market not because of foreign trade barriers but because of avoidable domestic inefficiencies that make Ghanaian products uncompetitive before they even reach a shipping container.

Dr Nora Bannerman Abbott, Chief Executive Officer of Sleek Garments Export Limited and a member of the original AGOA Implementation Committee that secured Ghana’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) visa in 2000, said that while she welcomed the extension of AGOA to December 31, 2026, the more pressing conversation needed to shift inward.

“Our immediate concerns are not external tariffs. Our greatest challenges are internal,” she said.

Dr Bannerman Abbott’s company, which has operated for more than three decades, manufactures and exports shirts to the United States, including products stocked in major retail outlets and uniforms supplied to pharmacy chains including Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy. With the United States consumer market estimated at $30 trillion and AGOA offering duty-free and quota-free access for more than 6,000 product categories, she said the opportunity was real — but so was the risk of failing to take it.

Her most pointed concern was Ghana’s broken tax architecture. She said only about 12 percent of companies in the country pay the full range of taxes, leaving a small pool of compliant businesses to absorb what she described as disproportionate obligations, while an estimated 80 percent of economic operators remain outside the formal tax net entirely.

“If the tax net is widened and taxes are reduced, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) can still meet its targets without burning out the few businesses that are compliant,” she said.

The observation carries weight at a moment when the GRA is under pressure to widen the tax base as part of Ghana’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme commitments. Dr Bannerman Abbott’s argument is that fiscal reform and industrial competitiveness are the same project — that manufacturers currently bearing oversized tax burdens cannot compete on cost with producers in Côte d’Ivoire, Benin or Nigeria, where she said the business climate was increasingly perceived as more accommodating.

Her second target was electricity. She described Ghana as carrying some of the highest industrial energy costs on the continent, a concern backed by data from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), which implemented a 9.86 percent electricity tariff increase on January 1, 2026, with further quarterly reviews due throughout the year. Dr Bannerman Abbott singled out the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for what she described as a pattern of passing operational inefficiencies and revenue collection failures onto manufacturers through recurring tariff adjustments.

“High tariffs add to the cost of manufacturing and make us uncompetitive against our competitors,” she said, urging the PURC and Members of Parliament to scrutinise tariff applications and protect producers from what she described as unfair cost-shifting practices.

Dr Bannerman Abbott, who brings more than 40 years of experience in the textile and garment sector, acknowledged that AGOA’s extension — signed retroactively from September 30, 2025, and covering duties paid during the lapse — provided meaningful short-term relief. But she was direct about what she thought mattered more. Without structural tax reform, lower energy costs, and a serious widening of the GRA’s base, she warned, Ghana would continue to lose manufacturers to neighbouring countries, depriving the economy of the industrial employment it needed, particularly among young people.

“For Ghana to become Africa’s industrial hub, we must reverse internal unfair practices that are inadvertently slapping tariffs on Ghanaian businesses and making manufacturing costs too high,” she said.