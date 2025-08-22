Ghanaian Farmers Demand Apology from Nurses’ Union Leader Over Remarks

Farmers in Ghana are calling for a formal apology from the General Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association following comments perceived as derogatory toward the agricultural profession.

The dispute arose after the official reportedly referred to the Health Minister as a “farmer” in a dismissive context.

In a sharp response, Ibn Yameen Lukman, CEO of The Executive Farmer, condemned the statement as reckless and insulting. He emphasized that farming is a skilled, science-based profession essential to national stability and daily life. “Without food, there is no health, no education, no governance—nothing,” Yameen stated.

The farmers’ group argues that the remark reflects a broader lack of respect for the agricultural sector and those who work within it. They are urging the GRNMA to hold its secretary accountable and issue a clear apology.

True leadership, Yameen added, begins with respect. The farming community now waits to see whether their demand will be met.