Ghanaian Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Inna Mariam Patty to Be Called to the Bar of England and Wales

Ghanaian business leader and social advocate Inna Mariam Patty is set to reach a new professional milestone as she prepares to be called to the Bar of England and Wales at a ceremony hosted by the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn. Patty completes her legal training at the University of Law with a Distinction, earned after pursuing the Bar Practice Course under the prestigious Dean’s Award for Excellence Scholarship.

Patty describes the achievement as an expansion of her long-standing mission. “This moment strengthens my commitment to using the law as a force for empowerment and justice, particularly for women and vulnerable communities,” she said.

A Career Rooted in National Impact

Long before embarking on her legal journey, Patty had already carved a reputation as a trailblazer in Ghana’s private sector. As CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, she reshaped the country’s pageantry and event-management landscape, turning pageant platforms into engines for social development.

Her work with the Miss Ghana Foundation has resulted in wide-reaching community initiatives, including the provision of more than 40 educational scholarships, the construction of water systems in northern communities, and national awareness projects in partnership with UNAIDS. The foundation has also supported critical orthopedic surgeries for children through FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital, where Patty now serves on the board.

Honours Across the Continent

Patty’s influence has been recognized regionally and internationally. Among her notable honours are the Overall African Woman Achiever (CSR Consultant) award from the African Women Awards in Ethiopia (2023), her inclusion in Avance Media’s Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana (2023), and earlier distinctions such as the International Arch of Europe Award in Frankfurt and recognition as one of Ghana’s 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs.

Legal Training Grounded in Service

Her transition into the legal field has been shaped by hands-on exposure to justice-related work. Patty has undertaken judicial shadowing at the Business and Property Courts, engaged with proceedings at the Immigration and Asylum Chamber, and offered pro bono support at the Immigration Tribunal at Taylor House. These experiences have deepened her focus on access to justice and legal support for marginalized groups.

Stepping Into a New Chapter

As she joins the Bar, Patty stands at the intersection of business leadership, community advocacy, and legal practice—positioning her to contribute across sectors both in Ghana and the United Kingdom. Her next steps, observers say, could further amplify her longstanding efforts to uplift communities through education, health care, and justice.

About Inna Mariam Patty

Patty is the founder and CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, Chairwoman of the Miss Ghana Foundation, and a Board Member of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital. She holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics, a Graduate Diploma in Law, and a Distinction in the Bar Practice Course from the University of Law. She is also certified in mediation and negotiation.