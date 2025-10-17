Ghanaian Engineer Frank Owusu Claims Africa Prize Runner-Up Glory

Ghanaian innovator Frank Owusu has etched his name into Africa’s engineering excellence record after being named a runner-up in the 2025 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. His groundbreaking water-quality monitoring system, Aquamet, has secured him £10,000 in prize money and international recognition from the Royal Academy of Engineering.

The achievement marks a significant moment for Ghana’s innovation landscape. Owusu developed Aquamet as a smart monitoring device that helps smallholder fish farmers reduce losses, increase yields, and build more resilient livelihoods through real-time data and intelligent technology. In a sector that remains vital to Ghana’s food security and rural economies, his solution addresses a persistent challenge facing thousands of farmers across the country.

Owusu emerged as a finalist from a rigorous selection process that whittled down 16 talented innovators from across Africa. The final competition took place today in Dakar, Senegal, hosted by the Royal Academy of Engineering with support from the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. This marks the first time the prestigious Africa Prize has been held in Francophone Africa, bringing heightened visibility to the continent’s most ambitious engineering talents.

The competition showcased Africa’s innovative firepower. Kenyan entrepreneur Elly Savatia won the top prize of £50,000 for Terp 360, an artificial intelligence application that translates speech into sign language using lifelike three-dimensional avatars. The innovation draws on a dataset of more than 2,300 locally recorded signs and addresses critical accessibility gaps in education and public services across Africa.

Three other finalists joined Owusu in the prize recipient category. Vivian Arinaitwe from Uganda developed Neo Nest, a portable neonatal warming device designed to prevent hypothermia during medical transfers from rural clinics. Carol Ofafa, also from Kenya, created E-Safiri, a network of solar-powered charging and battery-swapping hubs for electric bicycles and motorbikes that also supply power to surrounding households. A separate £5,000 “One to Watch” award went to Rui Bauhofer of Mozambique for Eco-Plates.

What makes Owusu’s recognition particularly significant is the calibre of support the Africa Prize provides beyond the financial reward. Finalists gain access to the Royal Academy of Engineering’s extensive global network of engineers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. This network has proven transformative for alumni, with many securing investment funding and establishing thriving ventures that generate employment and measurable community impact.

The Africa Prize programme itself reflects a serious commitment to scaling African innovation. Over eight months, the 16 shortlisted innovators underwent comprehensive training covering financial modelling, market analysis, and business strategy. They received personalised mentoring and exposure to expertise that typically takes years to accumulate. This structured support has helped transform promising ideas into commercially viable solutions.

Since launching in 2014, the Africa Prize has supported more than 160 innovators across more than 20 African countries. The initiative attracts hundreds of applications annually, creating a competitive ecosystem that pushes engineering excellence to new heights. This year’s competition received applications from 30 nations, demonstrating the breadth of innovation happening across the continent.

For Owusu and Aquamet, the recognition provides momentum for the next phase of growth. The smart water-quality monitoring system represents exactly the kind of locally rooted, scalable solution that the Africa Prize champions. By helping smallholder farmers optimise their operations through technology, Owusu’s work contributes to food security, rural economic development, and more sustainable agricultural practices.

The achievement also underscores Ghana’s growing prominence in Africa’s innovation ecosystem. As the country continues to develop its technology sector and support local entrepreneurs, stories like Owusu’s demonstrate that world-class engineering talent exists within Ghana’s borders. His success at an international competition of this calibre sends a clear message about Ghanaian ingenuity and technical capability.

The Royal Academy of Engineering has structured the Africa Prize to create lasting impact beyond the competition itself. By connecting innovators to global networks, providing rigorous business training, and offering access to investment opportunities, the programme transforms individual innovations into scalable enterprises. Owusu’s achievement positions him within this ecosystem of excellence and opens doors to partnerships and growth opportunities that extend far beyond today’s announcement in Dakar.