Ghanaian Educator Plans 40 Hour Mathematics Marathon for Guinness World Record

Joseph Otoo Amuquandoh, known as Gh Mathematics Doctor, will attempt a Guinness World Record for the longest mathematics lesson on January 9, 2026, at Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School in Cape Coast. The ambitious 40 hour educational marathon has been officially registered under reference number 250502144655lml with Guinness World Records.

The record attempt has secured institutional backing from Debrich University College of Missions, a division of Multi Debrich Group Ltd Ghana, and OFM Computer World Europe. Both organizations bring educational expertise and technological support to the initiative scheduled for early 2026.

Amuquandoh’s attempt follows the inverted pyramid structure of delivering concentrated mathematical instruction over an extended period. The venue, Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School, provides a historically significant location in Cape Coast for this educational milestone.

Debrich University College of Missions operates under D‑U‑N‑S Number 933998886, while OFM Computer World Europe holds D‑U‑N‑S Number 427574161. The partnership demonstrates institutional commitment to advancing educational innovation in Ghana.

The mathematics marathon represents a unique approach to showcasing academic endurance and pedagogical dedication. Record attempts of this nature typically require extensive preparation, including physical stamina training and lesson planning to maintain educational quality throughout the duration.

The January event will test both the instructor’s endurance and the viability of extended learning sessions. Educational experts often debate optimal lesson lengths, making this 40 hour attempt a practical examination of sustained mathematical instruction.

According to GhanaRegions.com, the official registration confirms Amuquandoh as the designated record attempt holder. Guinness World Records maintains strict verification protocols for educational record attempts, requiring continuous documentation and independent witnesses.

The Cape Coast location positions the attempt within Ghana’s educational heartland. Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School has historical significance in the region’s academic development.

Supporters view the attempt as highlighting Ghana’s educational ambitions on a global stage. The combination of academic institutions and technology partners reflects broader trends in education sector collaboration.

The 40 hour format exceeds typical instructional periods by substantial margins. Standard academic lessons range from 45 minutes to two hours, making this marathon approximately 20 to 50 times longer than conventional teaching sessions.

Preparation for such attempts involves medical clearance, rest protocols, and content structuring. Amuquandoh must maintain mathematical accuracy and teaching effectiveness throughout the extended period to meet Guinness standards.

The record attempt may inspire similar educational initiatives across West Africa. Ghana has produced several Guinness World Record attempts in recent years, spanning culinary arts, athletics, and now academic instruction.