Ghanaian Doctor Saves Passenger’s Life on Brussels Airlines Flight

A Ghanaian born medical doctor based in Bonn, Germany, Dr. Rashid Gariba rose to the occasion during a medical emergency on Brussels Airlines Flight SN277 from Belgium via Accra to Lome on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Dr. Rashid Gariba, who is a trained neurologist, saved the life of a 68 year old patient who was heading to Ghana. According to the medical doctor who confirmed the incident, an hour after takeoff, the patient who is also a Ghanaian based in Berlin suffered some respiratory insufficiency and was being treated with an asthma spray as part of his medication but did not know how to apply it well.

He disclosed that the patient who appeared helpless as a result of the fact that he could not breathe and was on the floor drew panic from both the crew members and other passengers on board the flight. The crew then announced if there was a doctor on board, and he showed up to respond to the emergency.

“I was able to identify the problem and it was solved. I was rewarded with a First Class seat for my life saving services. I was bringing some medical equipment to donate and luckily they came in handy. I had a nebuliser in my hand luggage as though it was planned. I am glad we were able to take care of it and everybody was happy,” he disclosed.

A nebuliser is a medical device that converts liquid medication into a fine mist that can be inhaled directly into the lungs, making it particularly effective for treating respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other breathing difficulties.

Dr. Gariba’s quick intervention prevented what could have been a life threatening situation. His presence on the flight proved providential, especially given that he was carrying medical equipment he planned to donate, which turned out to be exactly what was needed during the emergency.

The incident highlights the critical importance of having medical professionals available during air travel and the value of carrying essential medical equipment, particularly on long haul flights. Airlines routinely make announcements requesting medical assistance when passengers experience health emergencies, relying on the goodwill of healthcare professionals traveling on board.

Brussels Airlines rewarded Dr. Gariba’s life saving intervention by upgrading him to first class, a gesture of appreciation for his prompt response and professional expertise that likely prevented a medical tragedy at 30,000 feet.

The flight, which operates the Brussels to Accra to Lome route, continued safely to its destination following the successful medical intervention.