Ghanaian Defender Seidu Reaches 100 Ligue 1 Appearances

Stade Rennais defender Alidu Seidu achieved a significant career milestone on Saturday, making his 100th appearance in France’s top division, Ligue 1. The 25-year-old Ghanaian international’s achievement marks five years of consistent performance in French football since his professional debut in September 2020.

Seidu reached the century mark during Rennes’ fixture, capping a remarkable journey that began at Clermont Foot, where he accumulated 63 Ligue 1 appearances after helping the club secure promotion from Ligue 2 in 2021. Since joining Rennes in January 2024 for 11 million euros, he has continued to establish himself as a reliable defensive presence.

The Accra-born defender made his Ligue 2 debut with Clermont on September 19, 2020, in a draw against Toulouse. He played a crucial role in Clermont’s promotion campaign, making 22 appearances in the second tier before adapting quickly to top-flight football. His time at Clermont yielded notable performances, including a memorable victory over Paris Saint-Germain in June 2023.

Seidu’s versatility across defensive positions has been a key asset throughout his French career. Standing 1.73 metres tall, he has operated effectively as a centre-back, right-back, and left-back, demonstrating strong defensive positioning and aerial capability.

The defender’s path to 100 Ligue 1 appearances has not been without challenges. He missed significant time during the 2024-25 season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in March 2024. The setback, which sidelined him for over eight months, tested his mental resilience during a gruelling rehabilitation process.

Seidu returned to action in August 2025 against Lorient, describing the moment as emotionally overwhelming. He has since reintegrated into Rennes’ defensive setup under coach Habib Beye, making 11 appearances across all competitions this season.

Despite the injury interruption, Rennes demonstrated confidence in Seidu’s future by extending his contract in March 2025 until June 2029. The deal, announced during his recovery period, reflected the club’s long-term commitment to the defender.

At international level, Seidu has earned 23 caps for Ghana’s Black Stars, scoring one goal. He made his senior debut in May 2022 following consistent performances for Clermont. After missing nearly a year of international football due to injury, he returned to the national setup for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Seidu began his football education at the JMG Academy in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, before joining Clermont’s reserve team in June 2019. His progression from academy football to century maker in one of Europe’s top five leagues underscores his development as a professional.

The milestone comes as Rennes prepare for their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture against Lens on Friday. Seidu remains an integral part of a defensive unit that has featured prominently in the club’s campaign this season.