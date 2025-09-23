Ghanaian Citizens Fleeing as Refugees Marks “National Tragedy,” Rights Group Says

A prominent civil society organization has condemned the displacement of Ghanaians from Bawku and other northern communities as evidence of critical governance failures, marking what it calls the first time in the country’s history that citizens have sought refuge abroad.

The Centre for Democratic Movement (CDM) has described the displacement of Ghanaians from Bawku and other northern communities into neighbouring countries as a “national tragedy” and evidence of governance failure. The organization noted that ongoing violent conflicts across three northern regions have forced some citizens to seek safety in Togo and Burkina Faso.

The development represents a dramatic reversal for Ghana, which has traditionally served as a regional haven for refugees from neighboring countries experiencing instability. Ghana has deployed soldiers to Bawku after gunmen attacked the northern town, killing three students, with analysts warning that entrenched ethnic tension in the region may fuel further violence along with the growing jihadist threat.

According to the CDM statement, violent conflicts in the Upper East, Oti, and Northern Regions have created conditions forcing citizens to abandon their homes and seek international protection. The group characterized this unprecedented exodus as undermining Ghana’s long-standing reputation for stability in West Africa.

The organization leveled harsh criticism at government security responses, arguing that constitutional obligations to protect life and property have been abandoned. They emphasized that security measures must deliver tangible safety results rather than remaining rhetorical commitments.

The conflict in Bawku is a complex dispute between the two largest ethnic groups: the majority Kusasis and minority Mamprusis, with several immediate causes triggering sporadic fighting for decades, ranging from land ownership disputes to chieftaincy conflicts.

The CDM linked current insecurity to broader institutional weaknesses, citing failures in proactive conflict management and neglect of constitutional responsibilities. They warned that without decisive intervention, the crisis could escalate further, threatening both national and regional security stability.

Traditional authorities, faith-based leaders, and civil society organizations have been urged to pressure government officials for immediate action. The rights group emphasized that citizen safety forms the foundation of national prosperity and development.

The refugee situation compounds existing challenges in Ghana’s northern regions, where more than 4,000 Burkinabes emigrated from their homeland to Ghana to seek refuge as a result of Jihadist assaults in February 2023. This creates a complex dynamic where Ghana simultaneously hosts refugees while its own citizens flee to neighboring countries.

Security experts have expressed concerns about the spillover effects of Sahelian instability, particularly given the proximity of ongoing conflicts in Burkina Faso and Mali. The Bawku area sits strategically near the Burkina Faso border, making it vulnerable to cross-border security threats.

The CDM’s statement comes amid broader criticism of government security policies and calls for comprehensive approaches to conflict resolution in northern Ghana. The organization has previously challenged various government decisions, establishing itself as a vocal critic of current administration policies.

Government officials have not immediately responded to the CDM’s accusations, though military deployments to affected areas indicate recognition of security challenges. The situation presents significant political implications as authorities balance security responses with underlying causes of communal tensions.

International observers note that Ghana’s refugee crisis reflects broader regional instability patterns, where previously stable countries face new security challenges from extremist activities and ethnic conflicts. The development marks a concerning shift in West African stability dynamics.